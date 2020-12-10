MURFREESBORO — Chowan head women’s basketball coach, Lenise Stallings, announced on Wednesday the addition of former Chowan College standout, Kara Jackson, as the assistant coach.
Kara Jackson played for Chowan from 2001-2005 while etching her name into the Chowan record books as the program’s all-time leader in assists (447) and steals (264). Jackson ranks sixth in Chowan’s Division III history in points with 820 while helping the program to 66 wins, a USA South Regular Season Title and a Runner-Up finish in the USA South Championship game.
Jackson returns to her alma mater after spending 12 years in the Norfolk Public School system teaching Health and Physical Education at the Ghent School. Jackson started her own business, Prep Camp Academy, helping train and educate athletes.
“It’s a blessing to be back at my alma mater”, stated Jackson. “I am excited about being able to add to the rich culture here at Chowan in my role as a coach now.”
Jackson helped Bryant & Stratton in their first six seasons of existence starting during the 2014-15 season.
The Lady Bobcats would produce a 19-8 overall season and made an appearance in the NJCAA Region X Quarterfinals. That season, B&S ranked as high as seventh in the nation.
The Norfolk, Virginia native graduated from Chowan in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. Jackson received an associate’s degree in Business from Bryant & Stratton in 2020.
— Chowan University athletics
GAME CANCELED
NORFOLK, Va. — Due to COVID-19 testing protocols, the Old Dominion University women’s basketball contest against North Dakota on Friday at Chartway Arena has been canceled.
The Monarchs game on Sunday against USC Upstate at Chartway Arena is still set to tip at 2 p.m.
— Old Dominion University athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NO. 3 IOWA 93, NO. 16 UNC 80
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for Iowa, and the Hawkeyes beat North Carolina in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game Tuesday.
Luka Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 34 points per game, had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (4-0). He had his streak of 19 consecutive games scoring 20 or more points snapped.
Bohannon had scored 11 points in Iowa’s first three games this season. But he got hot from 3-point range, making 7 of 16 attempts, and converted his only shot from inside the arc.
Garrison Brooks scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures for the Tar Heels (3-2).
CJ Fredrick had 21 points and Joe Wieskamp added 19 for the Hawkeyes.
NO. 6 ILLINOIS 83, NO. 10 DUKE 68
DURHAM — Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and Illinois shot 58% to win a top-10 matchup against Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Tuesday.
Kofi Cockburn added 13 points for the Fighting Illini (4-1), who jumped to a 14-2 lead and never looked back. They led by 14 at halftime and didn’t let the margin slip below double figures after the break, handing the Blue Devils their second nonconference home loss in a week while playing without their famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Illinois led by 19 early in the second half, aided by 7-of-11 shooting on 3-pointers.
Matthew Hurt scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-2), who shot 40% and went 5 of 22 from 3-point territory.
— The Associated Press