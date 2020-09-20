The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team is ready to play.
The current coronavirus pandemic has forced multiple college athletic entities across the nation to either delay the start or cancel athletic seasons.
With the start of the college basketball season normally in early November, the MACU men’s basketball program is moving forward as if the 2020-21 season will tip off on time.
MACU returns a number of players from last season’s team that had a 9-16 overall record.
The top returner for the Mustangs is Kevin Fletcher. He played a key role in helping the Mustangs advance to the Eastern Metro Athletic Conference tournament semifinal round game.
MACU’s 2019-20 season ended in the EMAC tournament semifinals with a loss to Apprentice School.
Fletcher, a senior, has high expectations for the Mustangs this winter.
“We have a good chance to win it all this season,” Fletcher said at the team’s media session Sept. 13. “We have scrappy guards that play [defense]. I feel like we will be able to get stops. We can score on the offensive end as well.”
The guard led MACU in scoring last season with 18.8 points per game.
He capped the 2019-20 campaign by being named a EMAC first team all-conference and a United States Collegiate Athletic Association first team All-American.
Fletcher was appreciative of being recognized for his play on the court last season.
Even with his success, Fletcher learned a lot last season.
He said he learned how to pick his spots during games along with learning scoring and defensive tips.
“I feel like my game has grown from last year,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher is one of a handful of seniors on the team. He is appreciative that, as of now, the Mustangs plan to play basketball this winter.
“It’s a great sigh of relief,” Fletcher said. “We didn’t know if we were going to play coming into this.”
Two of the Mustangs’ seniors on the team — Malik Galloway and Leander Williams — have been part of the program for three or more seasons.
Galloway, a forward, led the Mustangs last season with 8.4 rebounds per game.
“This year, I want to lead the conference in rebounding and help my team win a championship,” Galloway said.
By staying at MACU, Galloway believes that it helps the program build chemistry among the players. Galloway believes that by having good camaraderie with teammates, it helps the team obtain a championship.
Williams led the Mustangs in 3-point shots made last season at 35% and expects the same production this season.
Williams, a guard, was a member of the MACU men’s basketball team that won the Bible College NIT tournament championship during the 2017-18 season.
Williams noted there are some similarities between the 2017-18 team and this season’s team.
“Toughness,” Williams said. “I see a lot of guys who are tough.”
Williams noted during the championship season, MACU had players who played hard and wanted to get the job done.
Leading the young players on the team and winning an EMAC championship are goals for Williams this winter.