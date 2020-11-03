The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s and women’s basketball teams began their respective seasons on a high note Monday night at Chesson Gym.
Both teams made enough plays late in their contests against Winston-Salem’s Carolina Christian College to secure wins.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian 66, Carolina Christian 64: With less than 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 64-64, MACU’s Maeyanna Delk scored the eventual game-winning basket with around 30 seconds remaining in the game to give the Mustangs (1-0) a two-point advantage.
MACU still had to play defense to close out the game.
Carolina Christian had the ball in the late stages of the game, but MACU was able to force a turnover and secure possession.
MACU had the chance to extend its lead to two possessions at the free-throw line, but the Mustangs missed both shots.
After the second missed free throw, MACU’s Judea Edmonds corralled the offensive rebound as time expired to secure the win for the Mustangs.
MACU women’s basketball coach Charles Troxell acknowledged he was pleased with the way his team responded to adversity during the game.
Carolina Christian held a 58-55 lead in the fourth quarter.
“We had a lead and kind of let it go,” Troxell said. “They built a little lead. We fought through the foul trouble. We were able to fight back.”
The coach added that he thought MACU’s defense in the fourth quarter was really good.
Alexis France led Carolina Christian with 14 points, Kayla Mosquera followed with 11 points and four steals, while Jada Pickett had a team-best 11 rebounds for the Centurions.
New faces contribute: The Mustangs got key contributions from guards Kayla Kent, Alexis Starks and Tyeisha Williams.
Starks paced MACU with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. She made multiple key 3-point shots in the contest as she finished 3-for-5 shooting from the 3-point line.
Starks added five steals and four rebounds in the win.
“She’s dynamite,” Troxell said of Starks. “She’s down the court in a flash. She was making things happen on defense; hit some big shots.”
The coach admitted that he didn’t believe Starks would be so aggressive shooting the 3-point shot, but credited her making big shots.
“I really like to see that out of a young player,” Troxell said. “She looked like a veteran.”
Kent followed with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field with four rebounds, while Williams scored 11 points with four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes of action.
Williams’ impact on the game was apparent in the first quarter as she was able to get to the basket and guided the MACU offense.
Although Williams battled through foul trouble for most of the game, when she was on the floor, Williams made an impact.
MACU was able to secure the win despite Williams fouling out in the fourth quarter.
“I’m excited. I’m proud of my team,” Williams said. “I went out early in the fourth, but they held it down.”
Williams added she was not worried about the outcome of the game because of the belief she had in her teammates.
Troxell praised Williams’ effort in the contest.
Although it was a difficult shooting game for Delk, she scored the biggest basket in the game.
For most of the game, Delk battled inside the paint and fought for loose balls. Delk finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
Troxell acknowledged Delk’s effort near the basket.
“You feel great for a kid who fights the whole game and in their first collegiate game to get the game-winning bucket; that’s huge,” Troxell said.
MACU’s veteran players, Edmonds (six points and eight rebounds, two blocks and three steals), Amanda Lemons (seven points, six rebounds) and Regina Woodley (team-high 12 rebounds) did their part to assist in the win.
The Mustangs secured its largest lead in the first quarter at 16-8 and held a 35-31 lead at halftime.
A different team: In recent seasons, the gap in athleticism in some matchups between MACU and its opponent was apparent.
The coach is high on this team’s level of athleticism.
“I don’t know if we have had a more athletic team,” Troxell said. “We were flying up and down the court. They are able to keep the tempo up the whole game.”
The coach also credited players entering the game from the bench for maintaining the tempo that was established by the starters up.
“That was a huge advantage for us, especially in the first half,” Troxell said. “We got some easy baskets because of that.”
From long range: MACU outscored Carolina Christian 27-3 from the 3-point line. The Mustangs made 9-of-18 shots from behind the 3-point line.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian 84, Carolina Christian 74: Kevin Fletcher scored a game-high 34 points with eight rebounds, three assists and a steal to guide the Mustangs (1-0) to the season-opening win.
MACU held a 59-45 lead in the second half, but Carolina Christian battled back to cut the deficit to 74-70 with less than three minutes remaining in the game.
The Mustangs got points from Fletcher, Antuan Sharpe and Leander Williams late to fuel a 10-4 run to close out the game.
MACU men’s basketball coach Allan Harris noted that Carolina Christian had played some games before Monday’s contest.
“I think we were able to accept the challenge from Carolina Christian,” Harris said.
Harris added he has a lot of respect for a Carolina Christian program that has really worked hard and provided MACU a good challenge.
The coach added that despite the team’s ups and downs during the game, MACU was able to execute.
“My experienced guys, my seniors, took over for me [Monday night] and played well,” Harris said.
Carolina Christian got off to a fast start as they took a 7-0 lead with less than two minutes into the game.
Following a MACU timeout, the Mustangs got into gear.
Carolina Christian held a 26-15 lead with around nine minutes remaining in the first half, but MACU’s Sharpe, Fletcher, Tim Aydlett and Estavian Fortunate fueled a 13-2 scoring run to tie the game at 28-all.
MACU’s Williams, a senior, made consecutive 3-pointers to give MACU 34-28 lead. Malik Galloway, a senior, had a put back score as time expired in the first half to give MACU a 38-32 lead at halftime.
Williams scored 17 points and made 5-of-9 shots from the 3-point line. Galloway scored 15 points, with 13 rebounds and a block, while Sharpe scored 12 points with 11 rebounds and four steals.
Harris credited Sharpe, a first-year player on the team from Edenton’s John A. Holmes High School, for playing well at point guard for MACU.
“He did well,” Harris said.
The coach was pleased the Mustangs only committed eight turnovers in the game.
Valuing possession of the basketball is what Harris said he preaches to his team.
The Mustangs held the advantage from the free-throw line; outsourcing Carolina Christian 19-2.
MACU shot 79.2% from the line. Fletcher, a senior, made 12-of-16 shots from the line.
MACU’s defense led to offense as the Mustangs scored 22 points off 20 Carolina Christian turnovers in the game.