WINSTON-SALEM — The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team lost to Carolina University 81-58 Tuesday evening at Williams Gymnasium.
Alexis Starks led MACU (1-1) with 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists, Tyeisha Williams followed with 14 points, five assists, four rebounds, four steals, while Kayla Kent posted 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Mychala Wolfe, Ayana Collins and Lexius Houzer led Carolina with 12 points each in the win.
The Bruins (1-1) led the entire game en route to the win.
The Mustangs are scheduled to return to play today at 6 p.m. against Brunswick Community College at Chesson Gym.