Optimism is high within the Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team.
In recent seasons, the program has had to endure roster attrition.
During the offseason, the program had to deal with the impact of an COVID-19 outbreak on campus, limited practices along with the partial roof collapse of the university’s dining hall in September.
The Mustangs have navigated those hurdles as the team will begin its season Monday evening at home inside Chesson Gym against Carolina Christian College.
The game is part of a basketball doubleheader.
The women’s game begins at 6 p.m., while the MACU men’s basketball game against the Carolina Christian men’s team will tip off at 8 p.m.
MACU women’s basketball coach Charles Troxell acknowledged the team’s resilience during the offseason.
“This team is resilient. In a short period of time we have been together, we’ve faced a lot here at the school,” he said. “They just keep coming back; working hard whenever we are able to be together. I feel like that is a good attribute for any team; to be resilient.”
The coach acknowledged that there is relief within the program that the Mustangs will get the opportunity to play basketball this winter.
The season schedule was amended to adjust to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
MACU is scheduled to play more than 15 games this season.
Instead of the regular season beginning in November and ending in late February, the 2020-21 campaign begins in November, no games are scheduled for December, one game in January and the majority of Eastern Metro Athletic Conference games are set to be played in February to mid-March 2021.
The league tournament is set to begin March 16.
Troxell noted the upcoming November schedule of seven games feels close to a normal start to a season.
Although the coach acknowledged the uniqueness of MACU basketball playing into March, he is excited to get some level of normalcy back.
MACU posted a 6-20 overall record with an 0-8 record in EMAC games last season.
Judea Edmonds, MACU’s leading scorer from last season, returns for her junior season. Last winter, Edmonds, a forward, scored 14.3 points per game.
Edmonds noted with a more well-rounded team this season, she expects the team to win the conference.
Edmonds acknowledged the importance of navigating difficult times during last season.
“All you have to do is fight through adversity,” she said. “That is what is going to make you better as a person and a player.”
Last season, Edmonds was named to the EMAC all-conference team and was a United States Collegiate Athletic Association All-American honorable mention selection.
“It was a real blessing,” Edmonds said of last season’s accolades. “I had doubts in myself last year and the year before.”
Edmonds added being recognized by the league and the association encouraged her as a player.
Also returning this winter is senior guard Amanda Lemons.
Lemons was third on the team last season with 13.4 points per game and made a team-high 45 shots from behind the 3-point line.
Lemons is excited about her team.
“I love how we get along with each other,” she said. “We encourage each other. It’s really great that we have a full team this season. I’m very excited to play with them.”
MACU has 13 players on the roster.
Last season, it was a normal occurrence for the Mustangs to play games with less than eight players available.
Lemons, a four-year player from Woodbridge, Virginia, acknowledged the difficulty of playing with a limited roster in previous seasons.
She has expectations of encouraging her teammates along with attacking the basket to score and improve her all-around game this season.
Her time at MACU has been valuable.
“It’s a great environment,” Lemons said. “I feel like it is a family here and I’ve had a great time here.”
MACU added veteran players in Tyeisha Williams, Kayla Kent and Regina Woodley.
Kent is a transfer from Johnson and Wales University at Charlotte, while Williams and Woodley were previous members of the program, but did not play last season.
The Mustangs have a number of freshmen on the team this season.
Troxell noted the rebuild of the program is not complete.
“I want to see us compete every game,” Troxell said. “The goal is to win every game, but I want to see us compete every minute of every game. I want to see this team gel and come together.”