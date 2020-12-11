NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (2-1) will travel to Richmond, Virginia for a Saturday showdown at VCU (4-2) on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) with Jason Knapp (play-by-play) and Ron Thompson (analyst) on the call remotely.
Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. at the Siegel Center.
Saturday’s contest will also air across the ODU Sports Radio Network, with Ted Alexander and Dave Twardzik’s live pregame show beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday evening will mark the 96th meeting between these two programs, as VCU leads the all-time series 44-51.
These two schools last met last season on Dec. 7, 2019 at the Siegel Center in a game the Rams won 69-57.
VCU has claimed victory in four of the last five games against ODU.
The Monarchs last road win against the Rams came during 2010-11 season by a 70-59 score. The first ever meeting between these two squads dates all the way back to the 1968-69 season, when ODU defeated VCU, 101-69, in Norfolk, Virginia.
Old Dominion is most recently coming off an 80-66 victory at Norfolk State.
The Monarchs have been led by a balanced scoring attack as four players are currently averaging double figures: Malik Curry (19.3 ppg), A.J. Oliver II (14.7 ppg), Joe Reece (11.3 ppg) and Kalu Ezikpe (11.0 ppg).
Xavier Green enters Saturday with 919 career points, needing just 81 more to hit the 1,000 point mark.
VCU enters Saturday’s ballgame with a 4-2 record, most recently defeating North Carolina A&T by a 95-59 score. The Rams have been led by Bones Hyland’s 17.2 points per contest so far this season. VCU head coach Mike Rhoades is in the midst of his fourth season at the helm in Richmond.
