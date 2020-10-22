MURFREESBORO — The Chowan Esports Rocket League team continues to improve with the program’s first hat-trick and a strong defensive effort as the Hawks dropped a pair in Rocket League action on Tuesday evening.
Cameryn Cassell led Chowan with 1364 and1469 respectively. Cassell’s play was big defensively with 18 saves including eight in one game.
Cassell also posted his first two goals of the season.
Camryn Snow produced the program’s first-ever hat-trick in game two against Full Sail Armada.
Sullivan Prince added two goals and two assists on the evening.
Match One: Full Sail Armada 3, Chowan 1
Game One: Full Sail Armada 4, Chowan 3
Full Sail Armada struck first in the opening contest just 30 seconds into the match. Cameryn Cassell scored his first collegiate goal just a minute later as Sullivan Prince laid off a centering pass to even the score.
Cameryn Cassell gave the Hawks a 2-1 lead finding the goal off his own rebound to lead. Full Sail would not trail long scoring midway through the contest.
The Hawks would be on the wrong end of the ricochet as FSA benefited from the own goal.
16 seconds later, Sullivan Prince found the equalizer depositing the shot into the left post to even the score at 3-all.
FSA scored the game-winner with 27 seconds remaining for the 4-3 victory.
Game Two: Chowan 4, Full Sail Armada 3
Chowan went on attack quickly into the second contest as Cameryn Cassell slotted a pass over to Sullivan Prince to open the scoring. Camryn Snow gave the Hawks a 2-0 lead just 20 seconds into the contest. Full Sail Armada cut the deficit in half with a goal 10 seconds later.
FSA looked for the equalizer, but Cameryn Cassell produced a save and allowed Camryn Snow to score on the counter-attack to lead 3-1. Snow and Sullivan Prince tried to extend their lead but was denied at the goal line.
Full Sail Armada scored from long range to cut the deficit to 3-2. With 1:25 remaining, FSA evened the score on a rebound, 3-all.
With under 45 seconds remaining, Cameryn Cassell came up with a save on a close range shot to keep the score level. Sullivan Prince tried to end it in regulation as his attempt with less than 15 seconds left missed wide.
Chowan took eight second into extra time for Camryn Snow to give the Hawks the sudden-victory win with his hat-trick goal.
Game Three: Full Sail Armada 3, Chowan 0
Full Sail Armada used a strong two goal start to coast to a 3-0 victory in game three. Cameryn Cassell posted two shots, while Camryn Snow added one.
Game Four: Full Sail Armada 3, Chowan 0
Full Sail Armada continued to score in the opening minute of the contest with a goal just 67 seconds into the contest.
Cameryn Cassell looked to even the score as his attempt missed just wide. FSA pushed ahead 2-0 midway through the game and scored an insurance goal off a failed clear to take the game and match.
Match Two: Southeastern 3, Chowan 0
Game One: Southeastern 5, Chowan 0
Southeastern dominated the scoring in the early stages scoring five goals in the first three minutes despite the defensive effort by Cameryn Cassell with a couple early saves.
Cameryn Cassell posted a shot on goal but was denied.
Game Two: Southeastern 4, Chowan 0
Southeastern benefited from an unlucky bounce to score the opening goal of the second game. After a shot attempt by Sullivan Prince, SEU used the counter-attack to lead 2-0.
SEU pushed across two more goals to take the contest 4-0.
Game Three: Southeastern 6, Chowan 0
SEU continued to find goals scoring two goals in the opening minute of play. Chowan posted several saves in the game to limit the scoring but the Fire would find the open frame.
Cameryn Cassell would be denied on two attempts. Cassell would record eight saves in the contest.