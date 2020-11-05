GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas has officially unveiled its 2021 conference basketball schedule.
The 2021 conference basketball schedule features 16 games and it is unique in that it has been designed to allow member institutions the ability to play back-to-back games against the same league foe on certain weekends where applicable due to the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would like to applaud our Directors of Athletics and our men’s and women’s basketball coaches for their hard work and efforts to determine what was best for Conference Carolinas with this schedule,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “All involved worked diligently together to come up with different options with the group agreeing that it made the most sense to utilize the format we are unveiling today. We have a tremendous product in Conference Carolinas basketball and I am excited to see our teams competing for the conference regular season title starting in January of 2021.”
The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors unanimously originally agreed in October to officially start the conference basketball season in January of 2021.
Conference Carolinas men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to campus for practice for the start of league play on Dec. 28, 2020.
The 2021 Conference Carolinas men’s and women’s basketball schedule will officially begin on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Chowan begins play with a home doubleheader matchup against Barton College.
The final date of regular season competition for Conference Carolinas men’s and women’s basketball will be on Thursday, Feb. 25.
All Conference Carolinas member institutions have institutional discretion to compete in the fall 2020 semester against outside competition. Institutions also will have discretion on when to begin practices in the fall of 2020 if they have not already.
— Chowan athletics
ODU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
DALLAS, Texas — Juniors Amari Young and Ajah Wayne have been named to the C-USA Preseason All-Conference Team, the league announced Wednesday.
The Monarchs, who received three first-place votes were picked to finish third by the C-USA coaches.
First-year head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones inherits a team that won 24 games in 2019-2020. ODU’s defense ranked first in the country for holding teams to three-point field goals and 15th in the country in scoring defense. Middle Tennessee was picked as the preseason favorite.
Young, earned Second Team All-C-USA and All-Defensive Team honors last season. The North Augusta, S.C., native averaged 10.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game last season. She ranked second in the conference in steals and seventh in rebounding. The forward was one of two Monarchs to make all 30 starts last season, also leading the team in steals and rebounds. Young recorded four double-doubles and compiled a career-high 23 points on the road at UTEP.
Wayne, who averaged 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 2019-20 was a Conference USA Second Team All-Conference selection last season. Behind Young, the Birmingham, Ala., native recorded the most rebounds on the team. Wayne led ODU to its first win over a Power 5 opponent since 2015 with a career-high 35-point performance against Auburn.
— Old Dominion athletics