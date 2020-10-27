MURFREESBORO — In their first collegiate action of the season, the Chowan Esports Fortnite Trio finished 99th overall in the Week 7 session of the PlayVS Collegiate Fortnite Tournament on Monday evening.
Chowan was in a field of 137 competitors during seven matches in Victory Royale mode.
The Hawks registered 52 points.
Chowan's Nathan Townsend led the trio with six eliminations and a point total of 1239. Charles Edwards and Jamae Blank would post two eliminations each.
Edwards rounded up 1196 points, while Blank tallied 1147.
In the opening match, Chowan took an aggressive approach with three eliminations early. The trio would last 2:59 and finish 28th.
The second match would last longer for the Hawks (13:59) but result in only one elimination for a 21st place finish. The third match looked much like the first as a short stint on the map produced one elimination and a 27th place finish.
Chowan would pick up a bulk of their points in fourth and seventh matches playing a combined 41:05 and racking up 34 points. During match four, the Hawks would not produce an elimination, but team strategy kept the trio safe until the storm closed in for an eighth place finish. The final match of the evening saw the trio's highest elimination total of four and another top-10 finish.
The Chowan Esports Fortnite Trio will resume action Monday, Nov. 2.
As for the Chowan Esports program, the Hawks were scheduled to be in Rocket League action on Tuesday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion men's basketball head coach Jeff Jones announced that the Monarchs will commence the 2020-21 season by playing host to William & Mary on Saturday, Nov. 28. ODU will also welcome Virginia Wesleyan to Chartway Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 22. These two home non-conference opponents, along with the league schedule, comprise an 11-game home schedule at Chartway Arena.
The full non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date. Additional home games may be added. As part of new conference guidelines this season for basketball operations, all league games played on a Saturday will tipoff no later than 2:00 p.m. local time.
Conference USA will be making adjustments to its regular season conference scheduling and Championship formats for men's basketball, as approved by the league's Board of Directors. This season, the league will move to a new 18-game regular season format for conference play that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes.
In this format, schools will play two games per visit at four select C-USA schools and host four select teams for a two-game series, while playing a rival opponent one-time home and away. The Monarchs open conference play with two games at FIU, beginning on Dec. 31.
The Monarchs, who return four of their five starters and 86% of their scoring from last season, will have nine home league games, while playing nine on the road. ODU will host Florida Atlantic (Jan. 7/9), North Texas (Jan. 21/23), Marshall (Feb. 4/6), Charlotte (Feb. 13) and Middle Tennessee (Feb. 25/27), while traveling to Florida International (Dec. 31/Jan. 2), Rice (Jan. 14/16), Western Kentucky (Jan. 28/30), Charlotte (Feb. 10) and UAB (Feb. 18/20).
Per the league's release, moving to this schedule format will significantly reduce the amount of travel during conference play, with the aim of minimizing the risks associated with COVID-19. Additionally, the final week of the regular season may be utilized to re-schedule any postponed games.
The 2021 C-USA Basketball Championship format will return to its familiar 12-team field that it has utilized for the past several seasons. The top 12 regular season finishers in conference play will qualify for the Championship.
The 2021 C-USA Basketball Championships presented by the Baylor, Scott & White Sports Performance Center at The Star are scheduled for March 10-13 in Frisco, Texas. This will be the fourth year that the event will be held in Frisco.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion women's basketball announced its 2020-21 home and Conference USA schedule on Tuesday.
Head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones' first year at the helm of the Monarch women's basketball program will be highlighted by home matchups against in-state opponents William & Mary and VCU. ODU will host three of the top five Conference USA teams from the 2019-20 season in reigning C-USA Regular Season Champions, Rice, Western Kentucky and UAB. The Monarchs will also host FIU and Charlotte.
ODU will play two games apiece at FAU, North Texas, Marshall and Middle Tennessee, and once at Charlotte.
The Monarchs will first take the court on Thursday, Dec. 3, playing host to the Tribe, kicking off its first of five consecutive home games. ODU will continue its homestand with another in-state foe in VCU, who put together a 20-win season in 2019-20, which included a win over the Monarchs on its home court. Prior to opening up league play, the Monarchs will take on USC Upstate at Chartway Arena.
Following non-conference action, Milton-Jones' squad will play 18 conference games as apart of the leagues format changes. Per the league's release, moving to this schedule format will significantly reduce the amount of travel during conference play, with the aim of minimizing the risks associated with COVID-19. Additionally, the final week of the regular season may be utilized to re-schedule any postponed games.
The full non-conference schedule, with road games, will be announced at a later date. Additional home games may be added and game times are TBD.
As part of new conference guidelines this season for basketball operations, all league games played on a Saturday will tipoff no later than 2:00 p.m. local time.