Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.