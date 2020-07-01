The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected the Chowan University men’s and women’s swimming teams for Scholar All-American honors.
Chowan was one of 461 schools to receive the award for the Spring semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Spring grade point averages and represent 17,982 student-athletes.
CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart mentioned the efforts of Coach Nikki White noting that “No team was unaffected by this Spring’s pandemic but Athletic Director Patrick Mashuda and President Kirk Peterson can and should be proud of their team and the work of Coach White.”
Additional institutional adjustments to grading systems resulted in GPAs nearly one-quarter letter grade higher than previously. As a result, the CSCAA will not be publishing team GPAs. This Semester’s list also does not include teams at institutions that switched entirely to pass/fail grading.
Chowan was joined by three Conference Carolinas teams: Barton, Emmanuel and Lees-McRae on the men’s side, while all six league programs on the women’s side: Barton, Converse, Emmanuel, King, and Lees-McRae achieved Scholar All-American honors.
The selection marks the fifth semester for the women and third for the men to achieve Scholar All-American honors.
ODU WOMEN’S GOLF
Old Dominion women’s golfer’s Anika Bolcikova, Jana Melichova, Leah Onosato, Madison Corley and Pilar Muguruza were named Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars as announced by the organization on Monday.
The criteria for selection to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics with the minimum cumulative GPA being a 3.50.
Melichova was named a WGCA All-America Scholar for the second straight year, while Bolcikova, Onosato and Muguruza earned the honor for the first time. Corley was tabbed a WGCA All-American Scholar while at UNCP.