GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas has unveiled its plans for its traditional fall championships in the spring of 2021.
Chowan University is a member of Conference Carolinas.
“We are excited to officially unveil our plans for the spring of 2021 for our fall sports,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “I cannot thank all of our Directors of Athletics and the head coaches of each of our fall sports enough for their hard work behind the scenes to set our regular season schedules as well as work to find new dates for their championships that work for everyone. This has truly been a concerted effort by many to provide these well-deserved opportunities for our fall sports student-athletes.”
The Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships will be the first championships of the 2020-21 academic year. The Cross Country Championships will now be held on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Frank Liske Park in Concord, N.C.
The Conference Carolinas Women’s Volleyball Championship will now be held be in conjunction with the Men’s Volleyball Championship. All 11 teams will qualify for the Women’s Volleyball Championship that will begin on Saturday, April 10, 2021 with pool play (Women’s Volleyball Bracket). The 2021 Men’s Volleyball Championship will begin with first round play at the higher seeds on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The quarterfinals of the Men’s Volleyball Championship will be held at higher seeds on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
The semifinals (Saturday, April 17, 2021) and finals (Sunday, April 18, 2021) of the Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Championships will be hosted by King University.
The 2021 Conference Carolinas women’s volleyball regular season is designed to align with the men’s volleyball regular season with doubleheaders if two competing institutions sponsor both men’s and women’s volleyball. The women’s volleyball conference season will run through Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
The Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships will be different in that all teams will qualify and the championships will feature pool play, which will begin on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The championships will continue with pool play on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 and Sunday, April 25, 2021 (Men’s Soccer Bracket and Women’s Soccer Bracket). All teams will play two contests in pool play. The Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships semifinals (Friday, April 30, 2021) and finals (Sunday, May 2, 2021) will be held at the Florence Soccer Complex in Florence, S.C.
The men’s and women’s soccer conference regular seasons will feature mainly Sunday matches with the first league matches of the season slated for Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The regular season will close on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
ECU FOOTBALL
IRVING, Texas — East Carolina senior Jake Verity has been named the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player-of-the-Week, while freshman Rahjai Harris was selected to the Honor Roll according to an announcement by the league office Monday morning.
Verity, who picked up his fourth career league player-of-the-week accolade, contributed 14 points in ECU’s 44-24 win against USF to set the school career scoring record with 314, surpassing the previous mark of 300 (Warren Harvey, 2012-14). He officially established the new standard in the second quarter on his third PAT before finishing the game 3-for-4 on field goals and 5-for-5 on PATs against the Bulls.
The Bremen, Ga. native logged his 21st multi-field goal contest (second of the season), connecting on three pointers from 29, 42 and 37 yards. He has scored double-digit points in a game 14 times and became the fifth kicker in AAC history to reach the 300-point milestone. Verity has attempted at least one field goal in 38 of 41 games (at least one made in 35 contests) and currently ranks as the active FBS leader in field goals made with 66.
Harris registered in his first career 100-yard rushing contest (and ECU’s initial triple-digit ground outing of 2020) with a game-high 115 yards on 19 carries against the Bulls. He averaged an impressive 6.1 yards per attempt and scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of 42- and 10 yards in the second quarter. The Duncan, S.C. native also turned in the Pirates’ highest single-game rushing total by a true freshman running back since 2004 (158 by Chris Johnson vs. Tulane) and caught one pass out of the backfield for seven yards.