IRVING, Texas — The American Athletic Conference has announced that the scheduled football game between Cincinnati and Tulsa has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases at Cincinnati and the ensuing quarantine of student-athletes.
The game, which was originally slated for this Saturday, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 5, at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Saturday’s game between Navy and East Carolina will now be televised on ESPN2 at noon ET and simulcast on ESPN+.
The American also has announced that the 2020 American Athletic Conference Football Championship will be played either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19. A final decision regarding the date of the championship game will be made no earlier than Nov. 1.
ESPORTS
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas has uniquely collaborated with its member institutions that sponsor Esports to announce the inaugural Conference Carolinas Esports Madden Championship that will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
“We are really excited to announce this publicly,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “We have been working with our member institutions that sponsor Esports over the last few months to come up with an Esports Championship that would be beneficial to all at this point in time. It was determined that holding a Madden Championship would be a great first step of working with our Esports programs. We look forward to this year’s Madden Championship in addition to continuing to see how we can benefit all of our member institutions sponsoring Esports in the future.”
The six Conference Carolinas member institutions participating in the Madden Championship are Barton, Belmont Abbey, Chowan, Erskine, King and Lees-McRae.
The 2020 Conference Carolinas Madden Championship will begin with each Esports member institution holding preliminary rounds on their campus by Oct. 24, 2020 with the two finalists from each institution advancing to the Championship Finals on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
The Championship Finals will be seeded with the champions from each institutional opening round facing off against the second-place finisher from another institution in the first round. A drawing with the head coaches will be held the week of the Championship Finals to determine which schools will face off against each other in the first rounds of the Championship Finals. The drawing will also determine the order in the bracket.
The first two rounds of the Championship Finals will be single elimination and played concurrently. The semifinals will be played concurrently, but they will be the best of three games.
The final round of the 2020 Conference Carolinas Esports Madden Championship will also be the best of three games.
Barton will serve as the digital hub for the 2020 Conference Carolinas Esports Madden Championship with the final round of games scheduled to be broadcast on Barton’s Twitch Channel (https://www.twitch.tv/bartoncollege).
Florida Southern 3, Chowan 0: MURFREESBORO — The Chowan Esports team suffered a loss in Rocket League action to Florida Southern on Wednesday evening.
Cameryn Cassell led the team with 1062 points with 10 saves. Camryn Snow posted both goals for the Hawks coming in game two and three. Snow also tallied six saves.
Game One: Florida Southern 11, Chowan 0
Florida Southern went on the attack early scoring seven goals in the first two minutes of play. Sullivan Prince registered the lone shot for the Hawks in the game. Camryn Snow posted five saves, while Cameryn Cassell recorded four.
Game Two: Florida Southern 7, Chowan 1
Camryn Snow put the Hawks on the board for the first goal in the contest. The Mocs would take the second game 7-1.
Game Three: Florida Southern 14, Chowan 1
Cameryn Cassell posted four saves in the game but it was not enough as FSC scored in bunches including a goal with one second left. Camryn Snow registered a goal in the loss.
Chowan will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 16 in a rescheduled contest against Keiser.
The match begins at 8pm.