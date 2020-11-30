IRVING, Texas — East Carolina junior Holton Ahlers has been named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player-of-the-Week according to an announcement by the league office Monday morning.
Additionally, sophomore cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian was selected to the AAC’s weekly honor roll for his performance against SMU Saturday.
Ahlers completed 20-of-29 passes (69.0%) for 298 yards and four touchdowns lifting the Pirates to a 52-38 win over the Mustangs. In the first half alone, he was 11-of-17 for 158 yards (and all four scores) as ECU built a 45-7 lead.
His biggest second-half completion was a 38-yarder to Blake Proehl with 5:03 remaining on a 3rd-and-7 snap at the ECU 28-yard line with SMU rallying and trailing by 14.
McMillian, who earned honor roll status for the first time, booked five solo tackles and logged two interceptions, both in the fourth quarter, to thwart a SMU comeback attempt and help preserve ECU’s win on Saturday.
He picked off a pair of Shane Buechele passes, both at the East Carolina 34-yard line, returning the second one 31 yards to the Mustang 35 and officially securing the victory with 2:58 remaining.
The two interceptions were his team-best third and fourth of the season (and sixth and seventh of his career).
McMillian’s five stops marked the 19th multi-tackle outing of his 21-game career.
The Winston-Salem native also logged a pass breakup and played a key role on run defense that limited the Mustangs to just 70 yards on the ground.
— East Carolina University athletics
East Carolina 52, SMU 38: GREENVILLE — Holton Ahlers threw for four first-half touchdowns and East Carolina held off SMU’s second-half rally for a victory on Saturday.
ECU (3-6, 3-5 American) scored a touchdown on its first six possessions of the game, and closed the half with a short field goal for a 45-7 lead.
Ahlers was 11-of-17 passing for 158 yards in the first half. WR Tyler Snead also had a passing touchdown on a reverse and Keaton Mitchell rushed for 57 yards and a score.
SMU (7-3, 4-3) battled back in the second half with four touchdowns. Shane Buechele scored on a QB sneak and later connected with Ulysses Bentley IV as the Mustangs scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter.
But Darius Pinnix Jr. sealed it by capping a five-play, 75-yard drive with a short TD run for a 52-24 lead early in the fourth.
Ahlers finished with 298 yards passing, while Buechele was 35 of 50 for 314 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
N.C. State 36, Syracuse 29: SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Bailey Hockman hit Emeka Emezie with a 26-yard go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and connected with Thayer Thomas for three more scores through the air and North Carolina rallied to defeat Syracuse Saturday.
The win was the third straight for the Wolfpack (7-3, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the seventh consecutive loss for the Orange (1-9, 1-8). Linebacker Payton Wilson sacked Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper for a loss 11 yards on a third-and-seven from the Wolfpack 7-yard line with 24 seconds remaining to preserve the win.
N.C. State held Syracuse to 3 yards on 25 attempts on the ground and just 257 yards of total offense.
Hockman was 23 of 31 for 313 yards and four touchdowns. In addition to his scoring strike with Emezie, Hockman also connected with Thomas on scoring plays of 15, 31 and 9 yards, a career best for the wide receiver. Zonovan Knight ran seven yards for another Wolfpack score and Christopher Dunn added a 31-yard field goal.
Georgia Tech 52, Duke 33: ATLANTA — After having to endure an unexpected four-week layoff, Jeff Sims played like he was determined to make up for lost time.
Sims threw three touchdown passes and ran for 108 yards, setting career highs, and Georgia Tech beat turnover-plagued Duke 56-33 on Saturday night as each team returned from long layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Led by Sims, the freshman quarterback, Georgia Tech (3-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a three-game losing streak.
Freshman Jahmyr Gibbs had touchdown runs of 61 and 26 yards in the first half before leaving with an apparent hamstring injury.
Thanks to Sims and Jordan Mason, who ran for 105 yards, Georgia Tech had 377 yards rushing even with Gibbs missing the second half.
Sims completed 13 of 23 passes for 146 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also hurt Duke’s defense with his 12 carries, including some third-down runs to extend drives.
Chase Brice threw two scoring passes for Duke (2-7, 1-7), but the Blue Devils had five turnovers, including four lost fumbles.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Duke 81, Coppin State 71: DURHAM — Freshman Jalen Johnson had 19 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks to help No. 9 Duke overcome a turnover-filled performance and beat Coppin State in Saturday’s delayed season opener for both teams.
The 6-foot-9 Johnson made all eight of his shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, and both of free throws while also tallying five assists. Fellow rookie DJ Steward scored 24 points for the Blue Devils, including a key 3-pointer with 2:02 left that helped keep Duke in control during an unexpectedly tight finish.
Duke was playing without its rowdy fans in the famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Devils shot 53% but committed 22 turnovers to give the Eagles plenty of extra chances.
DeJuan Clayton and Anthony Tarke each scored 22 points to lead the Eagles, who shot 33% but made 10 3-pointers — seven coming after halftime — to keep the pressure on Duke the entire second half.
N.C. State 86, North Florida 51: RALEIGH — Jericole Hellems scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting to lead four double-figure scorers and North Carolina State raced away from North Florida 86-51 Friday night to win a second straight game.
Cam Hayes added 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting with six assists, DJ Funderburk had 11 points and Manny Bates 10 with five blocked shots and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (2-0).
The Ospreys (0-2) were paced by three players with 11 points each — Carter Hendricksen, Jose Placer and Jadyn Parker.
The Wolf Pack picked up 10 steals and harried North Florida into 19 turnovers, holding the Ospreys to 38% shooting (21 of 56).