ATLANTA — A former Elizabeth City State University football player was named a finalist for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
Johnnie Walton, who was a quarterback for the Vikings from 1965-1968, is a finalist for the hall of fame’s class of 2021.
Walton is one of 25 finalists for the 2021 class.
Along with his collegiate playing career at ECSU, Walton played football professionally from 1969-1984 in the NFL and in defunct leagues the Continental Football League, the World Football League (WFL) and the United States Football League.
He was a member of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles from 1976-1979.
Walton took a break from his playing career in the early 1980s as he coached ECSU to a berth in the NCAA Division II football playoffs in 1981.
He returned to professional football in the USFL in 1983 and ended his playing career after the 1984 season.
Walton, who is a member of the ECSU Sports Hall of Fame, has been a finalist for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame multiple times in recent years.
“Being named a Finalist for the Black College Football Hall of Fame should be celebrated. This list of 25 highlights the amount of talent to come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said James “Shack” Harris, Black College Football Co-Founder in a news release Thursday.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, congratulations to all of the Finalists.”
The Black College Football Hall of Fame notes the finalists were selected from a field of over 150 nominees by an 11-member Selection Committee composed of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers and football executives.
According to the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the inductees will be announced on Nov. 19.
CHOWAN ATHLETES HONORED
MURFREESBORO — Earlier this month, Chowan University Honors Committee announced 30 Outstanding Students, one of the highest honors presented to students on campus.
Out of those 30 students, the Chowan Athletic Department represented more than half of those students.
The Chowan student-athlete population continues to trend upwards in the classroom and in the community as 18 of the 30 recipients are associated with Chowan Athletics. The 2020-21 recipients are the highest total in department history and nearly double the total from 2019-20 when the department posted 10 student-athletes.
Chowan Acrobatics and Tumbling was well represented on the list with five student-athletes: Cierra Broughton, Cachet Brown, Greymi Fortunato, Alajah Gray, and Elizabeth Stokes.
Women’s Swimming, Softball, Men’s Swimming, and Men’s Soccer posted two student-athletes each.
Grace Arredondo and Jasmine Gibson of Women’s Swimming; Alexis Grim and Meredith Morgan of Softball; Justin Lough and Shaine Olmstead of Men’s Swimming; and Harri Lovett and Ryan Martin of Men’s Soccer.
Chris Hernandez of Football, Patrick Krack of Baseball, Julieta Lecce of Women’s Tennis, Carolina Lucci of Women’s Soccer, and Blaire Dillard of Women’s Basketball were also featured on the list.
Grace Arredondo, Cierra Broughton, and Greymi Fortunato were represented on the list for the second consecutive year.