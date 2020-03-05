The Elizabeth City State softball team lost to Davis and Elkins in a doubleheader Tuesday at South Park Sports Complex in Elizabeth City.
Davis and Elkins (9-5) won the first game 8-4 then defeated ECSU 22-1 in five innings in Game 2.
ECSU (0-12) is scheduled to return to game action March 12 against CIAA foe Fayetteville State in Elizabeth City.
CHOWAN BASKETBALL
BELMONT – The Chowan women’s basketball team ended their 2020 season in the Conference Carolinas Quarterfinals at top-seeded Belmont Abbey (27-2) with an 87-37 loss on Tuesday evening.
Destiny Robinson led the Hawks with nine points and five rebounds. Demetria Bland tallied eight points.
Chowan was held to a 22.4% shooting percentage including two points in the second period.
Emaree Hinton tallied the opening basket of the contest for the Hawks. Robinson finished off the three-point play to close the gap to 7-5.
Robinson added a pair from the charity stripe and a layup as the Crusaders increased their lead to 15-9.
Bland scored the final four points of the quarter to trim the deficit to 16-13.
Chowan (6-21) was held scoreless for 7:42 of the second quarter as Olivia Gaither scored the only basket in the period for the Hawks.
Belmont Abbey would lead 37-15 at the halftime buzzer.
Keibra Hopkins started the scoring for the Hawks with a layup in the third quarter. Kaylah Henderson slowed the Crusader run with a jumper.
Bland went 1-2 from the stripe until Robinson connected from the field to trail 56-22. Bland connected from deep before heading to the fourth quarter down 59-25.
After a 10-0 run by Belmont Abbey in the fourth, Brelynn Young registered a layup on a putback. Aniah Patterson went 1-2 from the stripe before a jumper by Henderson.
Teylahna Green and Gaither scored from the floor as the contest was stretched out to an 83-34 lead for Belmont Abbey.
Monique Jones posted 1-2 from the line before Bland hit a jumper for the final tally of the contest for the Hawks.