A pair of former high school football players from Elizabeth City made their season debuts in college football Saturday.
William J.R. Walker made his season debut with Virginia Tech against North Carolina State.
Walker, who played high school football at Northeastern for three seasons and completed his prep career at Clayton, made a tackle in the Hokies’ 45-24 win.
Walker, a redshirt freshman defensive back, played in three games for Virginia Tech last season as a true freshman.
In 2019, Walker appeared in games against North Carolina, at Notre Dame and against Kentucky in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte.
Walker’s former teammate at Northeastern, Traveon Freshwater, made his college football debut as a member of the East Carolina football team against the No. 13 ranked Central Florida.
Freshwater, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman, was credited with a tackle in the Pirates’ 51-28 loss to UCF.
Freshwater played four seasons of high school football at Northeastern.
JOYNER GETS OFFER
A former Camden County High School football player received a scholarship offer to join an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program.
Marcus Joyner announced Monday on social media that he received a football scholarship offer from Missouri State University.
Joyner was a four-year member of the Old Dominion University program from 2016-2020.
The tight end — who was set to be a redshirt senior this fall with the Monarchs — revealed last month on social media his name was entered into the NCAA transfer portal to leave the ODU football program.
Old Dominion — an NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision program — elected not to field a football team this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ODU WOMEN’S SOCCER
NORFOLK, Va. — Ece Turkoglu (Istanbul, Turkey) of the Old Dominion women’s soccer team has been selected to play for the Turkey national team in four UEFA Women’s Championship Qualification Round matches in the upcoming months.
“For an athlete, it is always an honor to represent your country at the highest level,” explained Turkoglu. “When I heard that I was called up to the national team again, I felt the same excitement when I got my first senior call at the age of 17. From that moment, I believe that I have improved my play a lot. The time I have spent here at ODU has had a big impact on me, both on and off the field. I’d like to thank the staff and my teammates who have always been friendly and helpful; they deserve a lot of credit for my development. Now, I hope that I can have similar performances with the Turkey national team as I did with ODU last season.”
In 2019, Turkoglu was named the Conference USA Co-Freshman of the Year, as well as was named to the All-League Third Team and All-Freshman squad. She also garnered United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-South Region Team and the VaSID All-State Women’s Soccer Second Team honors.
The Turkish national team will commence competition against Kosovo on Oct., 23, before taking on Russia’s national team on Oct. 27. Turkey will then have a showdown against Estonia on Nov. 27, before playing Russia again on Dec. 1.
“I’m thrilled for Ece to be selected for the national team,” said ODU head coach Angie Hind. “It is the pinnacle of any player’s career to be selected to represent your national team. She is a quality player and being in this environment daily has really helped her, so it’s exciting that her national coach has recognized the continued development in her enough to fly her back for these important games. Playing in these qualifiers will give her additional experience that she can also bring back to her team here at ODU. We are all very excited for her.”