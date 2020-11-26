ROCKY MOUNT — The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team lost to North Carolina Wesleyan 91-48 Tuesday night at N.C. Wesleyan.
Alexis Starks and Maeyanna Delk led MACU (2-3) with nine points each, Kayla Kent and Tyeisha Williams followed with seven points each, Amanda Lemons scored six points, Hannah Moore scored five points, Carrington Townes and Regina Woodley scored two points each, while Judea Edmonds scored a point.
Myrayna Watkins scored a game-high 14 points with 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals for North Carolina Wesleyan (1-0).
GAME POSTPONED
The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball game at North Carolina Wesleyan scheduled for Tuesday was postponed.
N.C. Wesleyan confirmed the postponement on its website Tuesday.
A new date to play the game has not been announced.
The Rocky Mount Telegram reported Wednesday the game was postponed because of COVID-19 precautions.
As of Wednesday afternoon, N.C. Wesleyan’s game Wednesday night at NCAA Division I program Elon was set to be played.
Tuesday’s game marked the second consecutive MACU men’s game that was postponed.
ODU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — Tip times and broadcast coverage for the Old Dominion women’s basketball non-conference home games at Chartway Arena were announced Friday, Nov. 20.
Following the Monarchs season opener at George Washington, ODU will continue the season with a five-game non-conference homestand.
ODU’s first four home contests are slated to air on CUSA.TV, a paid subscription service. ODU’s contest against the Tribe and North Dakota will be played at 6:30 p.m., while VCU and USC Upstate will tip-off at 2 p.m.
ODU MEN’S BASKETBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion men’s basketball team released home tip times, as well as confirmed television and streaming options for the 2020-21 non-conference slate.
With the governor’s recently enacted capacity restriction of 250 spectators in Chartway Arena, ODU Athletics is pleased to be able to offer fans a free stream of the Monarchs games against William & Mary (Nov. 28) and Virginia Wesleyan (Dec. 22) on ODU’s official athletics website, www.ODUSports.com.
Old Dominion’s Dec. 2 showdown at Norfolk State will be an 8:00 p.m. tipoff and will be televised locally in Hampton Roads on WGNT.
“WTKR/WGNT has been a great broadcast partner over the years for local sports,” said ODU Athletic Director Dr. Wood Selig. “Televising the ODU versus Norfolk State men’s basketball game is another example of WTKR/WGNT continuing to add value to and meeting the needs and interests of our local community. I know I speak for all Monarch fans when I thank WTKR/WGNT in advance for their game telecast of a contest that all ODU followers desire to watch even more so given the Covid-19 attendance restrictions in place throughout the Commonwealth.”
NBC Sports Network will televise ODU’s game at VCU on Saturday, Dec. 12.