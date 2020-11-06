NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion men’s basketball team was picked to finish fifth in the 2020-21 Conference USA Preseason Poll, as voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.
WKU was deemed the 2020-21 Conference USA men’s basketball preseason favorite for the third-straight year.
The Monarchs return four of their five starters and 86% of their scoring from last season.
SCHEDULE
Old Dominion men’s basketball head coach Jeff Jones announced the addition of five non-conference games to the Monarchs 2020-21 schedule, highlighted by a Nov. 25th season opening showdown at Maryland. ODU will also have road games at Norfolk State (Dec. 2), James Madison (Dec. 7) and consecutive games hosted at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. against VCU on Dec. 12 and George Mason on Dec. 13. Last week, Jones revealed home non-conference games against William & Mary (Nov. 28) and Virginia Wesleyan (Dec. 22).
Also, Conference USA released a change to the men’s basketball league schedule. All league games originally scheduled to be played on a Thursday will now be played on a Friday. A total of eight ODU games for the 2020-21 season have officially been moved from Thursday to Friday.
“Hopefully this reflects the last changes in scheduling for this season,” said Jones. “Playing at Maryland is a great opportunity for our team, as well as in-state rivals William & Mary, Norfolk State, James Madison, VCU, George Mason and Virginia Wesleyan. The biggest priority is the health and safety of our players. Hopefully we can complete the schedule without any complications due to COVID-19.”
As part of the deal with Norfolk State, the Monarchs will host the Spartans at Chartway Arena during the 2022-23 season.
Based on state and local guidelines, ODU plans to allow 1,000 ticketed fans in Chartway Arena per game. Seating will be socially-distanced and all tickets will be provided via mobile delivery. Seat locations will be determined by the ODAF priority point system.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Conference USA announced the official change from Thursday and Saturday basketball games to Friday, Saturday games in order to provide a safer environment for teams. The Monarchs will also welcome North Dakota and Virginia Wesleyan to Chartway Arena on Dec. 11 and Dec. 22, respectively. With the additions, the Monarchs will now tip-off the season with seven consecutive contests at home.
— Old Dominion athletics