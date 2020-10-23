CHARLOTTE — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, has partnered with Cxmmunity, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to increasing minority participation in the esports and video game industries.
The CIAA and Cxmmunity will work together to develop the conference’s esports ecosystem through strategic partnerships with industry leaders that focus on providing educational opportunities and career pathways for its students and membership.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Cxmmunity to help provide access to resources within the esports and gaming industry,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “Survey results from our campuses show a high level of interest in this sector at every level and our goal is to further establish pipelines throughout the STEM field that offer career opportunities, scholarships, and educational programming for our students and member institutions.”
Additionally, through its HBCU Esports League, Cxmmunity will provide competitive gaming opportunities for CIAA membership, offering participants the chance to earn scholarships, while also assisting the conference with establishing its own branded esports programming.
“We are extremely excited to partner with the CIAA to bring esports and educational opportunities to their member institutions. Our goal is to foster a community that encourages competitive esports matches and assists the CIAA in developing an esports framework that exposes their students to scholarships, internships, and full-time jobs,” says Ryan Johnson, Founder and Executive Director of Cxmmunity.
A relationship initially fostered through conference member Johnson C. Smith University, the CIAA and Cxmmunity partnership is the first in a series of developments to introduce esports and gaming as a conference initiative.
Earlier this year, JCSU became the first historically black college and university to offer an Esports and Gaming Management program to undergraduate students.
NEW DEAL
The CIAA has partnered with sporting goods and outdoor retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors.
The multi-year partnership will focus on establishing meaningful community initiatives across established markets within the CIAA footprint. Specifically, these initiatives will look to activate and amplify grassroots efforts, such as youth outreach and mentoring programs, that is inclusive of students-athletes and administrators from across the conference.
“We’re excited to be partnering with Academy Sports + Outdoors. This is a great opportunity to work jointly with an industry leader to develop impactful programming within our communities,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “We value partnerships that provide our membership with access to resources and opportunities while allowing our conference to uniquely engage our fans and alumni through collaborative efforts.”
Additionally, this partnership will provide Academy Sports + Outdoors exposure and engagement with the passionate fan bases throughout the CIAA during conference championships and events as well as social media activations while seeking additional opportunities to elevate the HBCU experience together.
“Academy Sports + Outdoors is proud and excited to partner with one of America’s oldest athletic conferences, who has a rich tradition of athletic excellence, educational opportunity and community involvement,” said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors’ senior vice president of marketing. “Through this new partnership, we’re excited to implement impactful initiatives that are inclusive for everyone in our local communities.”
Through this partnership, Academy Sports + Outdoors will be designated as the Official Sporting Goods and Outdoor Retailer of the CIAA and its fans.