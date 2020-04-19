The Conference Carolinas Presidents have voted unanimously in favor of adding Francis Marion University and UNC Pembroke as the 12th and 13th members of the NCAA Division II conference.
Both Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke have accepted their invitations to join the league and they will officially begin competition in Conference Carolinas in the 2021-22 academic year.
This will be UNC Pembroke’s second time as a member of Conference Carolinas (1976-92). UNC Pembroke left Conference Carolinas at the time to join NCAA Division II prior to Conference Carolinas’ transition into the NCAA in the 1995-96 academic year. Francis Marion will be joining Conference Carolinas for the first time.
“This is a historic day for Conference Carolinas,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “Our goal each and every day is to work to make our league better. We have accomplished that and so much more with the addition of Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke. These two top-notch institutions align tremendously with our conference beliefs. We are thrilled to have them join to help us continue to lead the way in the classroom, in the community and at the highest levels of competition as we strive to be Champions in Body, Mind and Soul.”
The addition of Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke is also a tremendous geographic fit for Conference Carolinas in that it will give the league five member institutions in Eastern North Carolina and South Carolina, which will create a greater geographic balance in the conference and help with scheduling.
LACROSSE
The American Athletic Conference has announced that the Old Dominion women’s lacrosse team will join the league beginning July 1, 2020. The Monarchs are moving from the BIG EAST, where they played in 2019 and 2020. The Monarchs have also been members of the Atlantic Sun Conference (2015-2018) and the Colonial Athletic Association (1992-2013).
“It’s essential that we support the women’s lacrosse community as the sport develops, supporting and making decisions that are good for the continued growth and evolution of the sport. Our move to the American Athletic Conference helps the sport of women’s lacrosse at the Division I level, and it also aligns us with a number of programs that are competing at the highest national level,” ODU Athletics Director Dr. Wood Selig said. “Additionally, this will enable us to have a natural rival in East Carolina, an emerging program entering its fourth season in 2021.
“We’ve enjoyed a strong relationship already with The American in the sport of women’s rowing and look forward to adding to this relationship with women’s lacrosse.”
The American began sponsoring women’s lacrosse in 2019, with Florida winning the inaugural league title.
“We are really looking forward to this new chapter in ODU lacrosse,” said head coach Heather Holt. “The American Athletic Conference is a strong lacrosse conference with several amazing programs. Although we enjoyed our time in the BIG EAST, this new adventure is another great step in advancing our program to a higher level. We look forward to The American competitions next April.”
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Old Dominion women’s soccer head coach, Angie Hind, announced the addition of Brynhildur Vala Bjornsdottir to the roster on Thursday afternoon. Vala Bjornsdottir is a midfielder and reigns from Reykjavik, Iceland. She will be a freshman for the 2020 season.
“I am delighted to welcome Brynhildur to ODU and excited to have her join our team this fall,” said Hind. “Her maturity and genuine desire to be part of this program has been impressive throughout this process. On the field, she has great presence and a natural winning mentality; that teamed with her quality on the ball and vision will add greatly to our midfield unit.”
Vala Bjornsdottir played her club soccer for Handknattleiksfélag Kópavogs (HK), which is located in Kópavogur, Iceland.
“Brynhildur is a very dedicated and committed soccer player who has played at a good level in a strong league, so we are thrilled to welcome her to the team and as a staff I know we are very excited to work with her,” Hind concluded.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
DeLisha Milton-Jones, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and former head coach at Pepperdine University, has been selected as the new head coach of the Old Dominion women’s basketball program, as announced by Director of Athletics Dr. Camden Wood Selig Friday afternoon.
Milton-Jones, who also had a decorated professional career in the WNBA and overseas, spent the past season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Syracuse University.
“The women’s basketball program is a point of pride for Old Dominion University and has a strong legacy of national prominence. I’m confident that under DeLisha’s leadership, our student athletes will continue to excel on and off the court,” said John R. Broderick, president of Old Dominion University.
“I am very excited to announce DeLisha Milton-Jones as ODU’s new head women’s basketball coach,” said Selig. “DeLisha has experienced success at every level possible as a student-athlete, professional athlete, USA basketball team member and a coach. In addition, DeLisha has been a successful intercollegiate head women’s basketball coach so she knows firsthand what the job entails.
Milton-Jones is the eighth head coach in ODU’s storied women’s basketball history, replacing Nikki McCray-Penson, who left the role last week to become the head coach at Mississippi State. Milton and McCray were both members of the USA team that won the gold medal in the 2000 Olympics.
“My heart is filled with excitement as I step up to lead the women’s basketball program at Old Dominion,” said Milton-Jones. “I’m tasked with the responsibility of maintaining or superseding the exceptional work that is currently in place due to the relentless work of Nikki McCray and her staff. The history of this prestigious program is one that I’m intent on continuing with even more success.
MEN’S TENNIS
Old Dominion men’s tennis head coach, Dominik Mueller, announced the addition of Pearse Dolan (Sydney, Australia) to the roster on Friday afternoon. Dolan is a graduate transfer from Louisiana Lafayette and has one year of eligibility remaining.
“We are thrilled to add a player of Pearse’s caliber to our squad for next year,” explained Mueller. “Graduate transfers have done really well in our program and Pearse checked all the boxes we are looking for in a student-athlete. His maturity and determination will add to our program, on and off the court.”
In 2018, Dolan was named to the All-Sun Belt Doubles Second Team. As a sophomore, he compiled a 17-4 singles record.
“I’m excited to join Old Dominion as their program has a determination to improve their players both on and off the court,” Dolan said. “ODU has a great culture of winning and I look forward to working hard and contributing to the program.”
Dolan reigns from Sydney, Australia, where he was a six-sport athlete (tennis, basketball, soccer, volleyball, cross country and squash) in high school. In tennis, he was a two-time member of the All-Australian Team, All-State Team and winner of the Team National Championship.