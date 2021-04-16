A former baseball player at Currituck County High School made his college debut Monday.
Cannon Pickell, a right-handed pitcher appeared in his first college baseball game as a member of the University of North Carolina baseball team Monday.
Pickell, of Moyock, pitched one inning, struck out two batters, did not give up a walk nor a run in the Tar Heels’ 21-8 victory against Duke.
He made his appearance in the ninth inning.
Pickell is a true freshman on the UNC baseball team.
The win helped North Carolina improve to 17-13 overall and 11-10 in Atlantic Coast Conference games.
ECSU FOOTBALL
The Elizabeth City State football team will host the Blue and White scrimmage Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. inside Roebuck Stadium.
According to the ECSU athletics website, there will be limited capacity for the scrimmage. Select guests who have registered, ECSU students, faculty and staff are eligible to attend the event.
More information on registering to attend the event can be found at www.ECSUvikings.com.
MEN’S GOLF
Mid-Atlantic Christian’s John Baker shot a pair of 84s to come in 40th place at the Empire Mountain Invitational.
Baker has officially qualified for the USCAA Golf National Invitational.
The tournament will be at the Penn State Golf Course on May 10-11.
SOCCER
The Chowan women’s soccer team opens the 2021 Conference Carolinas Spring Women’s Soccer Championship at home against Southern Wesleyan.
The Hawks grabbed the second seed in the championship after posting a 5-1-1 league record. Chowan will host #10 Southern Wesleyan and #7 Barton in Pool B, while Barton will host Southern Wesleyan during the midweek.
Chowan will start pool play on Sunday against Southern Wesleyan at 1 p.m. followed by hosting Barton on Sunday, April 25 at 1 p.m.
Southern Wesleyan finished with a 1-5-1 league record and lost to the Hawks on March 7, 4-1. Barton posted a 3-3-1 league record and recently fell to the Hawks in Wilson on April 9, 3-0.
Men’s soccer: The Chowan men’s soccer team opens the 2021 Conference Carolinas Spring Men’s Soccer Championship on the road on Sunday against Mount Olive.
The Hawks grabbed the third seed in the championship after posting a 4-1-1 league record. Because of the nature of the bracket and limiting excessive travel, the Hawks will face the fifth-seeded Mount Olive Trojans in a home-and-home series in consecutive weekends. UMO sported a 3-3-1 league record.
Chowan will travel to Mount Olive on Sunday, while the Trojans will make their return trip on Sunday, April 25. The two teams battled to a 1-1 double overtime draw in Murfreesboro on March 17.
— Chowan University athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Old Dominion head coach Jeff Jones announced the addition of Charles Smith IV, a transfer from Southern Methodist University, to the Monarchs roster on Wednesday morning. Smith IV is a 6-5, 185-pound guard from Atlanta, Georgia with three years of eligibility remaining.
“We are very excited to welcome Charles Smith IV (C4) to the ODU men’s basketball family,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “His desire to compete and play in a winning program were apparent throughout the recruiting process. Obviously, his ability to shoot the three pointer addresses a big need for our squad.”
As a sophomore at SMU in 2020-21, Smith IV played in all 17 games, averaging 5.2 points, 1.4 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game, while connecting on 44.7% from 3-point range, which ranked second in the American Athletic Conference. In the season opener against Sam Houston State, he scored a career high 11 points and hauled down a career high five rebounds.
“I chose Old Dominion because it is a tremendous opportunity to attend a great school, develop under an amazing coaching staff, live in an awesome city and play for some of the best fans in the country,” said Smith IV. “I’m looking forward to joining up with the team and getting to work. My goal is to help make a really good team even better. I’ve heard great things about Monarch Nation and I can’t wait to join the family!”
— Old Dominion University athletics