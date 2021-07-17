The Elizabeth City State University football team will stage a press conference Monday, July 19 at noon.
The press conference will preview the Down East Viking Football Classic game between host ECSU and Fayetteville State on Sept. 4.
The designated non-conference game will be played at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex in Rocky Mount.
The press conference will be streamed live online at www.theciaasn.com.
ECSU football players Taeyonn Reynolds and Zion Riddick are expected to attend the press conference.
— ECSU athletics
BASEBALL
Former Old Dominion University baseball standout Kyle Battle has signed as a non-drafted free agent with the New York Yankees. The native of Glen Allen, Virginia capped off a five-year career with the Monarchs with an award-laden campaign in 2021.
Battle received All-American distinctions from four publications this spring and became just the third Monarch to receive All-American honors from four separate outlets. Battle was recognized by D1Baseball, ABCA/Rawlings, Baseball America and the NCBWA.
SOCCER
NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion men’s soccer head coach Alan Dawson announced the Monarchs’ complete schedule for the upcoming 2021 season, which includes a total of 15 regular season matches plus two exhibitions, eight homes matches and eight Conference USA matches. Six of ODU’s opponents made the NCAA Tournament last season.
“The 2021 schedule will once again test our young squad from start to finish,” said Dawson. “Our early non-conference opponents are mostly regional, which include two rivalry games with William & Mary and VCU.”
In non-conference play, Old Dominion will host Loyola (Md.) on Sept. 3, William & Mary on Sept. 7 and VCU on Sept. 21. The Monarchs will travel to American (Aug. 29), Campbell (Sept. 10), George Mason (Sept. 14) and Delaware (Oct. 27).
ODU will commence league play with a home match against new affiliate C-USA member, Coastal Carolina on Sept. 18. Prior to joining the C-USA, Coastal Carolina men’s soccer program has won 15 conference regular-season championships, 16 conference tournament titles and has compiled 17 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Within Conference USA play, the Monarchs will welcome defending national champions Marshall (Oct. 3), Kentucky (Oct. 15) and UAB (Oct. 31). Old Dominion will be on the road for matches against Florida Atlantic (Sept. 25), Charlotte (Oct. 9), FIU (Oct. 22) and South Carolina (Nov. 5).
“We will begin our C-USA slate with the newest member to the league and longtime national contender Coastal Carolina at home on September 18th,” Dawson said. “The rest of the way will prove to be the survival of the fittest, as every contest will be a battle to earn points and will include a home contest on October 3rd versus the reigning national champion Marshall. We look forward to the challenge!”
The Conference USA Tournament will be held in Charlotte on Nov. 10-14.
ODU will have two exhibitions prior to the start of the regular season. The Monarchs will go to UNCG on Aug. 14, before hosting UNCW on Aug. 21.
UNCG, American, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Charlotte and Kentucky all made last season’s NCAA Tournament.
Dawson, the all-time winningest coach in Old Dominion soccer history, currently ranks eighth in the NCAA Division I record book with 377 career wins. He enters this season just two shy of 250 all-time wins at Old Dominion.
— ODU athletics