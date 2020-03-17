GREENVILLE — In conjunction with the leadership of the American Athletic Conference, the East Carolina University Athletics Department announced Monday that all competition and championships for the spring have been canceled effective immediately.
Spring sports at ECU affected by Monday’s news include baseball, softball, lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s track and field.
In addition, every AAC member institution has ceased practices for all sports at this time.
“Everything we do is to protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes,” ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. “I’m heartbroken for these student-athletes who have worked hard for the opportunity to compete this spring. We will continue to support them and provide the resources they need to be successful in the classroom as we finish out the spring semester. This is a fluid situation and we will make the necessary adjustments following today’s news.”