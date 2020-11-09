GREENVILLE — ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club launched the “WE BELIEVE” fundraising campaign on Friday to assist the athletics department with the unprecedented financial challenges suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “WE BELIEVE” fundraising effort was created to challenge Pirate Nation to show their commitment to the future of ECU Athletics by making a one-time gift to the Pirate Club to help offset the loss of revenue due to the pandemic.
The athletics department anticipates a $20 million budget deficit due to the pandemic. A gift to the “WE BELIEVE” campaign will help fund departmental operations and scholarships of 378 student-athletes in 16 varsity sports.
“This is a critical time for ECU Athletics, and we are making a plea to Pirate Nation to invest in our student-athletes,” ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our entire operation and we are faced with a monumental deficit for this fiscal year and years to come.The support of our donors, alumni and members of our community is crucial as we continue to provide our student-athletes a first-class experience.”
In the past two years, ECU Athletics has worked diligently to be more efficient, reduce costs and decrease the annual deficit. The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the financial picture, and the uncertainty of fan attendance for football, basketball, and baseball for the remainder of the year make revenue projections difficult.
All forms of revenue to the department have been severely impacted. In 2019-20, the Pirate Club was able to fund approximately $3.3 million of the $8.7 million scholarship costs and provided an additional $1.8 million for capital projects in lieu of scholarships. The “WE BELIEVE” fund will help supplement the Pirate Club Annual Fund.
ECU Athletics has implemented a plan that saves nearly $8 million which include reductions to every sport team operating, travel and recruiting budgets.
As part of the reduction in expenses, ECU Athletics also instituted temporary furloughs or salary reductions for the entire athletics staff. All staff took a five-day furlough in May and the department instituted additional furloughs and salary reductions from November 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
The “WE BELIEVE” campaign will last until December 31, 2020. Donations to the “We Believe” Fund do not count toward the 2020 or 2021 Pirate Club Annual Fund.
— East Carolina University athletics