GREENVILLE — Derek Miller has been named director of football player personnel and recruiting at East Carolina University according to an announcement from head coach Mike Houston on Monday.
Miller, who will assume his new duties Feb. 22, previously served as director of football operations and player personnel at alma mater Bowling Green State University following earlier administrative support roles in the Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 Conference.
“Derek’s work ethic, attention to detail, organizational and leadership skills will provide a great impact not only in recruiting, but across the board in many phases of our program’s development,” Houston said. “We are extremely fortunate to have someone with his expertise and proficiency in this critical position.”
He joined the Falcons staff after the 2019 season and directed all non-coaching aspects of the program, which included budget management, recruiting, academic and APR monitoring, team travel, summer camps, compliance calendars, vendor contracts, community service, Pro Day and daily operations. From a recruiting standpoint alone, Miller led the identification, evaluation and acquisition process, along with organizing prospect visits and providing creative leadership to the team’s social media and graphics efforts.
Prior to a one-year, off-campus position as director of football sales with Front Rush, LLC in Charlotte, Miller served as assistant director of personnel and played an integral part organizing three consensus national Top 5 recruiting classes while at LSU (2017, 2014-15) and USC (2016). During his latter stint with the Tigers, he targeted and evaluated national prospects, planned recruiting travel itineraries for coaches and was the program’s NFL liaison. While with the Trojans, which included a thrilling 52-49 Rose Bowl win over Penn State, Miller coordinated and presented prospect film evaluations to offensive staff members, had oversight of student employees and assisted the special teams coordinator on game day.
Miller also served in a supporting role for three collegiate running backs who rank among the Top 5 in all-time rushing yards at their respective institutions, including Leonard Fournette (LSU) and Ronald Jones (USC). In addition, he has worked alongside 57 NFL Draft picks.
While an undergraduate at Bowling Green, Miller initially joined the football program as a student manager under then-head coach Dave Clawson in 2012 and was part of a Mid-American Conference championship a year later.
— ECU athletics
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Chowan avenged the loss against King from Friday evening with an 83-71 victory in Conference Carolinas action on Saturday afternoon.
Chowan’s Keibra Hopkins posted a team-high 17 points including 8-8 from the stripe. Destiny Robinson recorded back-to-back double-doubles with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Demetria Bland chipped in with 15 points, while Aniah Patterson tallied 11 points. Monique Jones hauled in 10 rebounds and eight points.
Chowan outscored King 28-10 in the second quarter while shooting 52.5% in the contest.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
After a blistering first half of shooting, Chowan cooled off in the second half as King roared back to take the 82-79 victory in Conference Carolinas action on Saturday afternoon.
Chowan’s Jaedon Willis poured in 21 points to lead the Hawks. Elijah Hill scored 18 points, while Jaylen Dilliard tallied 14 points. Jonathan McFall posted 11 points.
Calvin Ahoume posted seven points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Chowan shot 59.4% in the first half compared to 37.0% (10-27) in the second half.
SOFTBALL
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Chowan softball team dropped a pair of non-conference games to Anderson on the road on a rainy Sunday evening after the originally scheduled contest was postponed over 27 hours.
Anderson won the first contest 4-2 and the second game 6-0.
Jesse Gentry led Chowan with three hits and a RBI including a 2-3 effort in the night cap. Hannah Eden went 2-3 in the doubleheader with a walk and a hit by pitch. Haleigh Reid and Kaitlin Brunelli picked up a hit and two walks each.
Chowan left 10 runners on base in game one.
LACROSSE
MURFREESBORO — In the home opener for the Chowan men’s lacrosse team, the Hawks fell to Tusculum in non-conference action 13-6 on a rainy Sunday afternoon inside Garrison Stadium.
Chowan’s Eric George and Jackson Downs posted two goals each. Alex Wildeboer led the team with three points with two assists and a goal. Jaxon Martin notched an assist.
Erik Dozzi led the team with seven ground balls and posted a goal. Jaylen Pierre posted four caused turnovers and five ground balls.
Nathan Woodhill had 19 saves in the loss.
— Chowan athletics