NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion men’s basketball head coach Jeff Jones announced new home and home series with George Mason and East Carolina on Friday.
For the 2020-21 season, the Monarchs will travel to George Mason (Nov. 13) and East Carolina (Dec. 1), with both teams returning to Chartway Arena in the 2021-22 season.
“Renewing the rivalries with George Mason and East Carolina on the hardwood is extremely exciting,” said Jones.
All three programs were members of the Colonial Athletic Association when Old Dominion joined the conference for the 1991-92 season.
East Carolina left the CAA after then 2000-01 year. George Mason and Old Dominion departed the CAA after the 2012-13 season.
The Nov. 13 game against Mason in Fairfax, will mark the 59th all-time meeting between the former ECAC and CAA foes, as ODU leads the all-time series, 36-22. These two programs last met this past season at the 2019 Cayman Classic. Old Dominion and George Mason first met during the 1979-80 season. The Monarchs won 22 of the first 23 all-time meetings against the Patriots.
ODU will square-off against another former CAA opponent on Dec. 1, when Old Dominion travels to Greenville for the 53rd all-time meeting with East Carolina.
This series dates all the way back to the 1966-67 season, when the programs first met. The Monarchs hold a 38-14 advantage for the all-time series and have won six straight and eight of the last nine against the Pirates. ODU and ECU last met in 2013-14.
ODU has played 50 or more games against six opponents in its history. With the addition of George Mason and East Carolina to the schedule, the Monarchs will play all six opponents. VCU and William & Mary are scheduled to play in Chartway Arena. ODU will travel to James Madison and Richmond.
ODU LACROSSE
Former Old Dominion lacrosse player and ODU Hall of Famer Ericka Davidheiser Leslie has been inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, US Lacrosse announced on Thursday.
Leslie, a two-time lacrosse All-American while playing with the Monarchs in the mid-’90s, will be entering the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest lacrosse officials the sport has ever seen. She has been an official at 12 straight NCAA Division I women’s finals weekends, working either the national semifinals or the finals, dating back to 2008. Additionally, she served as the head official in six of those contests.
She has served as a referee across all of the top collegiate conferences and has officiated on the international stage as well, as she was a referee at the championship game of the 2007 Prague Cup.
As a member of the Monarchs, Leslie earned first team All-American honors and was named an Academic All-American in both the 1994 and the 1995 seasons. In 1995, she was given the Old Dominion University Alumni Association Female Athlete of the Year Award after helping to lead ODU to its first Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championship.
At the time of her graduation, Leslie ranked fourth all-time at Old Dominion with 119 career points, fourth all-time in goals scored with 79 and second in assists with 40. A four-time All-CAA selection, she was inducted into the ODU Hall of Fame in 2003.
This will be the third hall of fame ceremony where the former Monarch will be celebrated, as she was also inducted into the US Lacrosse Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter Hall of Fame in 2017.
Off the field, Leslie works as a US Lacrosse rules interpreter, an officials’ subcommittee member, a clinician and a rater. She also is an active member and has multiple roles with the Collegiate Women’s Lacrosse Officiating Association.
Leslie is one of eight members of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, joining Rob Bordley, John Desko, Lisa Griswold Lindley, Laura Harmon Schuman, Joe Seivold, Amy Appelt Slade and fellow official Roy Condon. The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 17 at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley, Maryland.