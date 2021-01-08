GREENVILLE — East Carolina University will add women’s swimming and diving and women’s tennis to its intercollegiate sports effective immediately.
The university made the announcement Thursday.
Athletics will begin the process of hiring head coaches so recruitment of student-athletes to the women’s programs can also commence, according to ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert.
A timetable of when competition will begin – Fall 2021 or later – will be determined after a coaching staff is hired.
In May 2020, ECU announced the reduction of intercollegiate varsity programs by four, including women’s swimming and diving and women’s tennis. Restarting those two programs will bring ECU’s cumulative varsity sport count to 18, with 11 women’s athletic programs.
In an ongoing commitment to NCAA best practices and compliance with federal and state law including Title IX, the university will begin developing a Gender Equity Plan over the next year with input from student-athletes on each team.
The plan will provide ECU with a blueprint for assessing, monitoring and enhancing gender equity in intercollegiate athletics.
“We are looking forward to having women’s swimming and diving along with women’s tennis return as a part of our sport offerings,” Gilbert said. “When we went through the process of eliminating four programs in May, we understood we needed to reconstitute the athletic department in terms of sports programs and to do so while facing significant budget restraints due to COVID and its uncertainties.
“We worked directly with a Title IX consultant on how best to address our compliance with Title IX while also addressing our financial issues. Title IX is an ongoing commitment and it’s a priority for our university and athletics department,” he said.
Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said, “ECU is fully committed to providing meaningful opportunities to female athletes. And I am confident that the return of these two sports will help us accomplish that goal. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented financial disruption to operations across the university and exacerbated the already significant financial challenges faced not only by our athletics department, but also the university. Gender equity is a priority to our institution, and we will continue to take all the necessary steps to be compliant with Title IX.”
— ECU communications
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Duke 83, Boston College 82: Wendell Moore Jr. scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 21 Duke hold off Boston College 83-82 on Wednesday night in Durham while Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.
The sophomore had been off to a rough start to the season but had a huge performance for the Blue Devils (4-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had to rally from 16 down before halftime in their first game in three weeks.
Krzyzewski has said he and his wife are following quarantine protocols after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. Krzyzewski said both tested negative as recently as Monday.
That left associate head coach Jon Scheyer to lead the program Wednesday.
CJ Felder finished with 24 points for the Eagles (2-8, 0-4), while Quinnipiac graduate transfer Rich Kelly had a season-high 16 points.
Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61: Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 16 points during a 28-10 run to open the second half and Virginia returned from a coronavirus pause to beat Wake Forest Wednesday in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Cavaliers (6-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 39-34 at halftime after the Demon Deacons shot 63% in the first half, but Virginia clamped down on defense in the second half and used the fast start offensively to pull away.
Hauser also grabbed 11 rebounds and Trey Murphy III scored 13 points for the Cavaliers, who had all five starters score in double figures.
Isaiah Mucius and Jonah Antonio scored 14 points each and Ismael Massoud had 13 for the Demon Deacons (3-2, 0-2).
— The Associated Press
ODU BASKETBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (5-3, 1-1 C-USA) will host Florida Atlantic (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) today and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Chartway Arena.
Both games will stream on ESPN+.
The Monarchs are coming off a 71-66 victory at FIU in Miami, where Malik Curry led the way with 27 points, five steals, two rebounds and two assists.
ODU has been led by a balanced scoring attack so far this season: Malik Curry (17.1 ppg), Kalu Ezikpe (12.0 ppg), A.J. Oliver II (10.8 ppg), Joe Reece (9.6 ppg) and Austin Trice (8.9 ppg).
Old Dominion has won three of its last four games and five of its last seven.
The Owls enter today’s contest with a 5-4 overall record, with this weekend marking their first league games, as their originally scheduled games against Middle Tennessee last weekend were postponed. Florida Atlantic is most recently coming off a 79-70 loss at James Madison on Tuesday night.
Jailyn Ingram has led way for FAU so far this season, averaging 15.4 points and 6.0 boards per game. Also averaging double figures is Bryan Greenlee, who is scoring 10.8 per outing.
Women’s basketball: The Old Dominion (3-3, 0-2 C-USA) women’s basketball team heads south to take on Florida Atlantic (2-4, 0-2 C-USA) in a pair of Conference USA contests on today (5 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.) in Boca Raton, Florida.
Today’s game will stream live on ESPN+ while the Saturday matchup will stream on CUSA.TV.
Three Monarchs are averaging double-figure scoring: Victoria Morris (18.8), Amari Young (16.0) and Ajah Wayne (12.3).
Similar to the Monarchs, FAU is also riding a two-game losing streak. In their C-USA opening weekend, FAU took on a tough Middle Tennessee squad.
FAU was defeated, 84-65 in its first game against the Blue Raiders but in the second game of the series, FAU took MTSU to the final seconds, ultimately dropping the contest by one field goal.
The Owls are led by Miami graduate transfer Iggy Allen, who averages 20.8 ppg. Defensively, Allen also leads in the rebound department, averaging 10.0 rpg, while Janeta Rozentale has blocked seven shots this season.
— ODU athletics