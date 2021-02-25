CHARLOTTE — Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., is proud to present the second annual “Church Mutual Protecting the Greater Good Award” general scholarship contributions.
Each $1,000 contribution is awarded in the name of one male and one female student athlete participating in the CIAA tournament from each of the 12 CIAA member institutions.
Elizabeth City State University’s Gabriel “Gabe” Kirkendoll (men’s basketball) and Sydnee M. Neal (women’s basketball) were recognized.
Kirkendoll is a junior majoring in kinesiology.
He is an exemplary student-athlete, demonstrating excellence in the classroom. He is honest, responsible, a team player, and he exudes integrity on and off the court. Gabriel was selected to be a SAAC representative for basketball because of these characteristics. This spring he is serving on the SAAC Executive Board.
Neal is a senior kinesiology major.
She is president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, works with the kinesiology department food bank, is involved in the council of presidents and an integral member of the women’s basketball team. She not only exemplifies and personifies leadership but has the character stand in any situation unmoved.
The scholarships are based on the student athletes’ demonstrated positive impact on their school, students, or community. The scholarships, disbursed to the general scholarship fund in the names of the selected student athletes, can be awarded at the discretion of the institution to any deserving CIAA member student.
— CIAA
TENNIS
NORFOLK, Va. — Luca Maldoner of the Old Dominion men’s tennis team was named the Conference USA Athlete of the Week on Wednesday afternoon, as announced by league officials. All weekly C-USA awards are presented by Surf & Turf Golf.
Maldoner (Innsbruck, Austria) went 4-0 this past week, winning both of his singles and doubles matches. Both of his singles wins came in straight sets. Maldoner helped lift the Monarchs to two team victories over Liberty (W, 6-1) and Richmond (W, 7-0). Earlier this season, ODU lost to Liberty, 4-3.
SWIMMING
MURFREESBORO — The Chowan swimming program heads to Tennessee for the 2020-21 Conference Carolinas Swimming Championships starting today.
— Chowan athletics
BASEBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion baseball team scored 12 runs on 15 hits to defeat Norfolk State, 12-5 for the third consecutive time on Tuesday afternoon.
ODU improved to 3-0 on the year, while NSU dropped to 0-3 with the loss.
“We played good defense and swung the bats well,” said head coach Chris Finwood. “Up and down the lineup we were solid. Pitching wasn’t great today, we walked too many guys and gave up two strike hits.”
Junior rightfielder Andy Garriola paced ODU’s 15-hit performance by collecting five RBI, which was highlighted by a fourth inning double, knocking in three Monarch runs. The Sierra Madre, California native’s five RBI was a career-high and he went 3-for-4 on the day.
Norfolk State’s Dalton Barham (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he gave up four hits and two runs in the top of the third.
The Spartans struck first in the first inning, tacking on one run with a single off ODU starter Joey DeChiaro. Garriola put ODU on the board to even up the ballgame, 1-1, after the first inning. The Monarchs added additional cushion space in the second and third innings with a solo home run from sophomore Ryan Teschko and another Garriola RBI, leading, 4-1.
ODU exploded for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, as four Monarchs notched hits in Carter Trice, Chris Dengler, Thomas Wheeler and Garriola, giving ODU a 8-2 lead heading into the fifth inning.
The Spartans responded with an Alsander Womack home run, which tacked on three runs quickly, to make it a three-run game. The bottom of the fifth was another productive inning for the Monarchs as ODU tallied back-to-back doubles, followed by a Dengler triple, which scored one run. Wheeler and Tommy Bell provided ODU with two more runs, via a sacrifice fly and a single to third, respectively. ODU went into the sixth inning leading the Spartans, 11-5.
The Monarchs did not allow the Spartans to score the remainder of the game. ODU tacked on one more run in the top of the sixth with a single from pinch hitter Andrea Dalatri, who sent Teschko through home plate.
Senior Tom Scheffler, junior Brad Dobzanski and senior Brett Smith closed things out for the Monarchs throwing a combined 3.0 innings of scoreless baseball. Smith fanned two batters while on the mound for ODU. With the win, Trey Fisher tossed 1.2 innings of scoreless and hitless baseball, facing five batters on the day.
“It was good to see Dobzanski, Scheffler and Smith throw, 7-8-9 and coming off arm injuries they are finally healthy. I thought their stuff looked good today, so it was nice to see,” Finwood expressed.
— ODU athletics