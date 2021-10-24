Bryce Witt threw for a program best 474 yards and four touchdowns as the Chowan football team lost their third straight game since being nationally ranked in a 32-28 loss to Elizabeth City State in CIAA Northern Division action on Saturday afternoon inside Roebuck Stadium in Elizabeth City.
Bryce Witt accounted for 468 of the 510 yards of total offense throwing for a school record 474 yards and four touchdowns. Witt was sacked six times.
Rafiq Abdul-Wahid registered a sack in the first quarter that put him at the top of the all-time sack list with 20.0 in his career. Abdul-Wahid led the team with seven tackles and 2.0 TFL and a blocked PAT.
Imeek Watkins hauled in 11 catches for a season-high 173 yards and two touchdowns including a 79 yard reception. JaQuan Albright caught five passes for 124 yards and a score. Samuel Dunn had three catches for 94 yards. It was the first time since Sept. 22, 2018 that two receivers had 100 yards receiving in the same game. That contest, Bryce Witt throw for a school record 439 yards.
Elizabeth City State gained the momentum quickly off the homecoming fans with an 80 yard kick-off return to start the contest. The Vikings would score four plays later to take a 6-0 lead on a Kevin Caldwell, a quarterback, touchdown run.
Chowan's Rafiq Abdul-Wahid blocked the PAT.
After a false start penalty to move the Hawks back to their own 21, Bryce Witt wasted no time finding Imeek Watkins in the middle of the field on a deep cross for a 79 yard touchdown reception to take the lead 7-6.
On the next drive, Raydarius Freeman would collect a strip sack on second down followed by a sack by Rafiq Abdul-Wahid and Gilberto Ortiz to end the drive.
Tyrek McNeil picked up a gain of six yards before Bryce Witt found himself with a lot of space and connected with JaQuan Albright wide open past the secondary for a 75 yard touchdown to lead 14-6.
The Vikings benefited from a pass interference call before a diving catch by Zion Riddick in the end zone cut the deficit to 14-12. ECSU was unsuccessful on the two-point conversion.
Chowan's next drive would go backwards as a pair of sacks stalled the drive. The defense would force a punt but the Hawks were unable to move the ball forcing another Chowan punt.
ECSU would get to the punter and block the punt and ECSU's Shai Wheeler recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
The score helped ECSU regain the lead 18-14. The PAT would be missed after hitting the upright.
Bryce Witt connected with Imeek Watkins and Malik Tobias for a pair of 14 yard receptions. The drive would stall on a sack and fourth down incomplete pass.
The Hawks' second drive of the quarter would start with a pair of passes by Bryce Witt to Laurence King for 10 and 13 yards. Witt would then find JaQuan Albright for 10 yards and Imeek Watkins for 20 yards on fourth down. Albright added another six yard reception before Watkins took the tunnel screen in from eight yards out for the touchdown and the 21-18 lead.
Isaac Anderson picked up a sack on third down to force a punt. A pair of penalties and a sack ended the drive for the Hawks.
Chowan would finish off the half with a pair of sacks with Gilberto Ortiz, Keyshawn Douglas, and Rafiq Abdul-Wahid getting hits on the quarterback.
ECSU would be flagged coming out of halftime as the halftime festivities took longer than allotted time, allowing Chowan great field position near midfield. Bryce Witt connected with Imeek Watkins and Samuel Dunn. A pair of penalties pushed the Hawks back 20 yards before Witt found Samuel Dunn in the end zone for a 38 yard touchdown to lead 28-18.
Both teams swapped punts in the frame before ECSU was able to take advantage of poor tackling to find the end zone and cut the deficit to 28-25.
On the scoring play, ECSU backup quarterback De'Abrie Smith connected with wide receiver Josiah Hayes.
After a sack, Bryce Witt found Malik Tobias for a 40 yard reception to move into the red zone. The Hawks would go for it on 4th-and-3 from the four and come up short without a measurement.
ECSU used the first play to give them space to operate with a 29 yard reception on several missed tackles. The drive would stall near midfield forcing a punt. The Hawks were unable to mount much offensively forcing a Chowan punt.
With 6:59 remaining, ECSU would get the ball back at midfield and score on a six play drive to lead 32-28.
The Vikings scored on a Smith to Riddick 16-yard touchdown pass.
Jaylon Boyd picked up a pair of runs before a holding call moved the Hawks back. Bryce Witt would rush for 14 yards on 4th-and-15 despite running over a defender and receiving an unfavorable spot resulting in a turnover on downs.
The defense would hold to get the ball back with 25 seconds remaining. Bryce Witt connected with JaQuan Albright for 12 yards before a pair of incomplete passes. The final heave by Witt to Samuel Dunn would produce 37 yards but not enough to get into the end zone as time expired.
Smith completed 13 of 16 passes for 160 yards with three touchdown passes and led the team with 38 rushing yards.
Riddick led ECSU with 84 receiving yards on five receptions and two touchdowns.
Brandon Joyner followed with 55 receiving yards, while Cameron Saunders posted 42 receiving yards.
Juanya' Majette led ECSU with 10 total tackles, while Taeyonn Reynolds and Odis Gadson IV followed with seven total tackles each.
Chowan continues their road trip as the Hawks will travel up I-95 to take on Virginia State on Saturday, October 30.