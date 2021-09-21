The Elizabeth City State University women’s volleyball team defeated Mid-Atlantic Christian University 25-11, 25-8, 25-8 Monday inside the Robert Vaughan Center on the campus of ECSU.
Mariah Griffin led ECSU (8-2) with eight kills, Jada Rouse had seven kills, Elizabeth Kellum had five aces, Asia Jones had 20 assists, while Kellum and Aasia McNeill had eight digs each.
MACU’s McKenna Griffin had five kills, Hannah Blowe had six assists, while Judea Edmonds had 10 digs.
MACU (1-6) is scheduled to play Wake Tech Community College on Saturday.
CIAA awards: ECSU’s Aasia McNeill (Player of the Week), Naijya Leggett (Defensive Player of the Week), Elizabeth Kellum (Setter of the Week) and Jada Rouse (Rookie of the Week) were recognized by the conference Tuesday.