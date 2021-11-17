The Elizabeth City State University women’s volleyball team defeated Winston-Salem State 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 Tuesday evening during the quarterfinal round of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball tournament inside the Vaughan Center on the campus of ECSU in Elizabeth City.
Aasia McNeill and Jada Rouse led ECSU (27-5), the No. 3 seed in the tournament with nine kills each, while Mariah Griffin followed with eight kills.
McNeill had a team best four service aces, while Keirsten McFadden and Rouse had three service aces each.
Mariah Griffin had four total blocks, while Elizabeth Kellum added three total blocks.
Kellum had a team best 30 assists, while Naijya Leggett had 12 digs in the victory.
Raven Gray and Niyonna McIntyre led No. 6 seed Winston-Salem State (10-17) with six kills each.
Up next, the Vikings travel to Bowie, Maryland to play No. 2 seed Fayetteville State in the tournament semifinal Saturday at 5 p.m. at Bowie State University.
CIAA awards: The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announced Monday its 2021 Volleyball All-Conference teams and superlatives as voted on by the CIAA Volleyball Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association. This year’s selections are led by Offensive Player of the Year Mallory Brown of Shaw University, Defensive Player of the Year Trinity Fierce of Claflin University, and Setter of the Year Breelyn Clark of Shaw University.
A native of Colorado Springs, CO, Brown led the CIAA at 3.32 kills per set (216 total kills), finished second in the conference at 3.83 points per set (249 total points), and ranked top 10 with a .220 hitting percentage during the regular season. In 16 conference matches, the junior outside hitter led the league with 3.90 kills and 4.47 points per set while helping Shaw finish with a 15-1 conference record.
Fierce, a senior libero, averaged 4.31 digs per set, ranking second in the league, while totaling 237 digs throughout the regular season. The Atlanta, GA native was at her best in conference competition where she averaged a CIAA-best 4.66 digs per set.
Clark, a native of Garner, NC, totaled 664 assists and led the conference with 9.35 assists per set throughout the regular season. The sophomore setter also finished with a league-leading 527 assists and 9.94 assists per set during conference play.
Elizabeth City State head coach David Brooks was voted CIAA Coach of the Year by league media and coaches. In 2021, Brooks led the Vikings to a 13-3 conference record, including 7-3 in divisional play, and a top three finish after being picked to finish sixth during the preseason.
Leading the 2021 CIAA All-Rookie team is Rookie of the Year Jada Rouse of Elizabeth City State University. An outside hitter from Rock Hill, SC, Rouse led all CIAA freshmen with 295 kills and 351 points on the season while leading the conference with 51 total service aces. The first-year standout averaged 3.31 points and 2.78 kills per set, ranking sixth and eighth in the CIAA respectively.
Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, & Shaw lead the way with four All-CIAA selections each followed by Claflin, Saint Augustine’s, and Virginia State with three apiece. ECSU also had the most all-rookie selections with two.
ECSU’s Elizabeth Kellum (setter) joined Rouse on the All-CIAA first team, while Mariah Griffin (middle hitter/blocker), Aasia McNeill (outside hitter) were selected to the All-CIAA second team.
Rouse and Griffin were also selected to the All-CIAA Rookie team.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 63, Chowan 57: The Vikings (3-0) defeated the visiting Hawks (0-10 in a non-conference game Tuesday night inside the Vaughan Center on the campus of ECSU in Elizabeth City.
Naterria Luster led ECSU with 22 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Felicia Jackson followed with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
ECSU led 35-21 at halftime.
Destiny Robinson led Chowan with 21 points, 12 rebounds and a steal, while Aniah Patterson followed with 14 points, five rebounds and an assist.