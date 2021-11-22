BOWIE, Md. — Fayetteville State defeated the Elizabeth City State University women’s volleyball team 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 in the semifinal round of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball tournament Saturday evening inside A.C. Jordan Arena on the campus of Bowie State University.
Aasia McNeill led No. 3 seed ECSU (27-6) with 13 kills, Jada Rouse followed with seven kills, while Ashanti Williams had four kills.
Keirsten McFadden, Naijya Leggett and Janeal Homer each had one service ace.
Elizabeth Kellum had a team-best 24 assists, while Leggett added four assists.
Leggett had a team-best 10 digs, Kellum had 10 digs and NcNeill had eight digs for the Vikings.
Da’Nesha Miller led Fayetteville State (22-6) with 12 kills, while Casandra Watson had 11 kills.
Jaida Bynum had a team-high 19 assists for the Broncos.
Fayetteville State, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, went on to win the conference tournament championship by defeating No. 1 seed Shaw University 25-16, 27-25, 25-23 in the championship match Sunday afternoon at Jordan Arena.
Elizabeth City State’s Aasia McNeill was named to the CIAA all-tournament team, while Fayetteville State’s Da’Nesha Miller was named to the all-tournament team and the tournament’s most valuable player.
By winning the tournament, the Broncos secured the CIAA’s automatic bid to play in the NCAA Division II women’s volleyball tournament.