The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association enshrined two former Elizabeth City State University athletes into its hall of fame Friday.
The CIAA released its CIAA Hall of Fame video for the class of 2021 on the CIAASN website.
The ceremony was held virtually because of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
Johnnie Walton, who played quarterback at ECSU from 1965-68, and Celeste Trahan-Davis, who was a member of the ECSU women’s basketball team from 2005-08, were recognized along with Greg Toler (Saint Paul’s), Kenny Phillips (Fayetteville State), Cassie King (North Carolina Central) and Johnny Stoutamire, Jr. (Livingstone).
Phillips was inducted posthumously.
The video presentation was hosted by CIAA commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.
Walton was the first inductee to be interviewed by McWilliams via video teleconference.
Walton and McWilliams talked about Walton’s time at ECSU.
“Being 50 years ago, that was a beginning for me,” Walton said.
Walton added that education was stressed by his parents in order to be successful in life.
Walton credited ECSU for the opportunity to obtain a college education.
“Without them, I know I would not be where I am today,” he said.
Walton serves as the City of Elizabeth City Fourth Ward Councilman.
The former Viking is aware of the impact of his accomplishments.
“What I did, I felt was significant,” Walton said. “You who honor it and recognize it, makes me feel so good and encourages me more.”
Walton recognized the need for historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) like ECSU and organizations like the CIAA, who help students.
While at ECSU, Trahan-Davis went by Trahan.
Trahan-Davis conducted her interview with the CIAA commissioner via video teleconference from Spain.
Listed as a 6-foot-1 forward, Trahan-Davis is a member of the Valencia Basket Club, a professional women’s basketball team based in Valencia, Spain.
Trahan-Davis talked to McWilliams about her journey from her home of Stockton, California to northeast North Carolina and beyond.
Trahan-Davis noted being inducted was an honor and a blessing.
She also talked about what basketball has provided to her.
“I first started playing to get my energy out and frustration out,” Trahan-Davis said.
Over time, Trahan-Davis realized basketball gave her a sense of belonging and learned valuable life lessons from the sport.
When she first started playing basketball at age 14, Trahan-Davis acknowledged she was unaware what basketball could provide.
After her college career at ECSU, Trahan-Davis played professional basketball in Europe in several countries.
Trahan-Davis acknowledged the importance of her time at ECSU.
“By going to Elizabeth City State University, it has given me a platform,” she said. “I came from a poverty-stricken neighborhood.”
She acknowledged ECSU is part of her story.
Her background gives her the chance to talk with young people in California and be an example of hope to them.
Trahan-Davis appreciated all the help she received from coaches and support staff she interacted with as a student-athlete at ECSU.
During her interview, Trahan-Davis noted she met her husband while she attended ECSU.
According to the CIAA, Walton was a four-year starter at quarterback for Elizabeth City State University (1965-68). He earned All-CIAA honors after his senior season in 1968, completing 114 of 204 passes for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns and leading the Vikings to an 8-1 record.
After graduating from ECSU in 1969, Walton began his playing career with the Los Angeles Rams and made history in the process as the first African American quarterback from the state of North Carolina to play in the National Football League. He also played in the Continental Football League with the Indianapolis Capitols, leading the team to a league title and becoming the first African American quarterback to win a championship at the professional level. In that season, Walton was also selected as the Continental Football League’s Most Valuable Player.
Walton briefly left his professional playing career in 1979 and returned to ECSU to lead the football program as head coach. From 1980-82, Walton compiled a 20-10-1 overall record and finished 14-7 in CIAA play, helping the Vikings advance to the Division II playoffs in just his second season.
According to the CIAA, Trahan was a two-time CIAA Player of the Year (2007, 2008), 2008 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, and became the first ECSU player to earn All-CIAA honors in four straight seasons (2005-08). She was named to the CIAA All-Tournament team from 2005-07 and was a two-time All-America selection by both Daktronics and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).
As a senior, Trahan was named South Atlantic Player of the Year and the Ron Lenz National Player of the Year after leading NCAA Division II in rebounding (15.9 rpg) and finishing second in scoring (23.7 ppg). In the same season, she became the first woman in NCAA Division II history to record 2,000 points and 1,500 rebounds in a career.
Trahan ranks as the second-leading rebounder (1,542) and fourth-leading scorer (2,151) in CIAA history. She became the first female athlete in ECSU history to have her jersey number retired (#00).
Trahan-Davis and Walton are both members of the ECSU Sports Hall of Fame.