Former Elizabeth City State athletes Johnnie Walton (football) and Celeste Trahan-Davis (women’s basketball) are set to be induced into the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hall of Fame today.
The 2021 John B. McLendon CIAA Hall of Fame class will be celebrated in a virtual presentation that will air at 10 a.m. via the CIAA Sports Network at www.theCIAASN.com.
Davis, a forward, was a member of the ECSU women’s basketball program from 2005-08, while Walton played quarterback for the Vikings from 1965-68.
ECU SPORTS
ECU director of athletics Jon Gilbert released a statement Wednesday following North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 195:
“We are thankful for today’s executive order that will allow additional fans into our athletic venues. As we begin the process of welcoming fans back to our athletic facilities, our priority remains to create an atmosphere that is safe for all involved. We will continue to work with the university, local and state health officials who have assisted us throughout the pandemic.
“The support of ECU students, season-ticket holders and Pirate Club members are crucial to the success of our athletics department and we will do everything possible to accommodate the needs of our supporters. We will communicate a more detailed plan on how seats will be allocated and access for our spring sports in the coming days.
“We are eager to have Pirate Nation back!”
— ECU athletics
SOFTBALL
The Chowan softball team picked up Frostburg State this weekend for a non-conference series starting today with a single game followed by a doubleheader on Saturday.
In its last series, Chowan split the four-game series with Lander.
Hannah Eden leads the Hawks with a .348 batting average. Kaitlin Brunelli and Mikayla Luskin have two home runs on the season.
The series at Chowan is the season opener for Frostburg State.
BASEBALL
The Chowan baseball team hosts Emmanuel in a four-game series in Conference Carolinas action starting today.
In its last series, Chowan dropped the series against Belmont Abbey.
Noah Cartwright leads Chowan with a .300 batting average with a double and a home run. Tyler Jones has two doubles on the season.
Emmanuel dropped their last series against North Greenville.
Royce Peterson has two home runs with four RBI. Justin Henle leads the team with a .235 average.
— Chowan athletics
BASKETBALL
DALLAS, Texas — Conference USA has announced that it will provide an opportunity for all member institutions to participate in its men’s and women’s basketball championships this season.
The Air Force Reserve C-USA Basketball Championships presented by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Frisco will adjust the schedule to accommodate games to be played on Tuesday, March 9 and run through Saturday, March 13.
The brackets for this year’s Championships, including seeds and tipoff times, will be announced at the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday, March 6.
SOCCER
Conference USA has announced the addition of Coastal Carolina University as an affiliate member for the sport of men’s soccer. The Chanticleers will begin play in C-USA for the fall, 2021 season.
“This is great news for Conference USA men’s soccer,” said ODU head coach Alan Dawson. “Adding another national contender elevates our stature as one of the best conferences in the country.”
The addition of Coastal Carolina will return Conference USA to nine men’s soccer members as it competed with from 2014-2019. Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Old Dominion and UAB are joined by affiliate members Coastal Carolina, Kentucky and South Carolina.
“Coastal Carolina is a nationally-respected and accomplished men’s soccer program,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “Adding them to an already strong lineup of teams will further enhance one of the conference’s most successful sports.”
— ODU athletics