The Elizabeth City State University men’s basketball team lost to the University of Charleston (West Virginia) 63-61 Wednesday night inside the Vaughan Center on the campus of ECSU.
Charleston (2-1) led 33-26 at halftime, but ECSU (1-2) outscored Charleston 35-30 during the final 20 minutes of the non-conference game.
Jayden Beloti led ECSU with 18 points and three rebounds, Zaccheus Hobbs followed with 17 points, a rebound, an assist and three steals.
Eddie Colbert led the Golden Eagles with 18 points, 10 rebounds and a steal, while Keith Williams followed with 12 points, two rebounds and two steals in the win.
North Carolina Wesleyan 97, Mid-Atlantic Christian 67: The Battling Bishops (4-2) defeated the visiting Mustangs (1-4) in a non-league game Wednesday inside Everett Gymnasium on the campus of North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount.
North Carolina Wesleyan led 41-29 at halftime.
Kevin Fletcher led MACU with 36 points, while Talik Totten followed with 14 points.
The Battling Bishops shot 52.1 percent from the field in the win.
Kyron Kelly paced North Carolina Wesleyan off the bench with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Damon McDowell and Brayden Dixon scored 13 points each, while Khalid Chavis and Austin Manley scored 10 points each in the win.