The Elizabeth City State University men’s basketball team released its schedule for the 2021-22 season.
The Vikings are scheduled to play 28 regular season games and two exhibition games.
The exhibition games are both away from Elizabeth City against NCAA Division I programs North Carolina State on Nov. 1 in Raleigh and The University of North Carolina on Nov. 5 in Chapel Hill.
ECSU’s first official game of the season will be in Pennsylvania against Kutztown University on Nov. 12 at the RL Vaughan Center on the campus of ECSU.
The Vikings home opener is Nov. 17 against the University of Charleston. ECSU renews its in-town matchup with Mid-Atlantic Christian with a meeting on Dec. 2 at ECSU.
The 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament is scheduled for Feb. 21-26, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
ECSU did not compete during the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CIAA tournament was not held in February 2021 because of the pandemic.