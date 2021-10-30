The Elizabeth City State University men’s basketball team is set to begin the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season with exhibition games against two of the state’s top NCAA Division I programs.
ECSU travels to Raleigh on Monday to play North Carolina State at PNC Arena.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
According to N.C. State University athletics, admission is free to enter the game.
According to the PNC Arena website, face covering for patrons is required for entrance. Guests are also encouraged to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
On Friday night, Nov. 5, the Vikings conclude their exhibition slate with a game inside the Dean E. Smith Center on the campus of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
The game Friday is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Tickets are on sale at the UNC athletes website www.goheels.com.
According to UNC athletics, spectators are required to wear face covering and follow current COVID-19 guidelines while in the Smith Center.
ECSU is scheduled to begin its regular season Nov. 12 in Pennsylvania at Kutztown University for the PSAC/CIAA Challenge.
FOOTBALL
The Elizabeth City State University football team is set to play its last home game of the season Saturday as it hosts Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Northern Division foe Virginia Union.
Game time inside Roebuck Stadium is 1 p.m.
Audio of the game is expected to be aired live on the radio on WRVS-FM 89.9 in the Elizabeth City area and at www.ECSU.edu/WRVS online.
Once on the website, select the listen live link on the page.
Live video of the game is expected to be streamed at www.theCIAASN.com.
ECSU (3-5, 3-2 CIAA) defeated visiting Chowan 32-28 on Oct. 23 in Elizabeth City.
Virginia Union (4-4, 3-2 CIAA) enters the game following a 27-7 home loss to Bowie State.
Chowan at Virginia State
The Hawks (5-3, 2-3 CIAA) travel to central Virginia to play Virginia State (3-4, 3-2 CIAA) Saturday.
Kickoff inside Rogers Stadium is at 2 p.m.
The game is expected to be aired at www.theCIAASN.com.
Morgan State at Norfolk State
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State football team (5-2, 1-0 MEAC) looks to remain perfect in the MEAC and extend its winning streak to six games when the Spartans host Morgan State (0-7, 0-3) this Saturday on Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Dick Price Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, Blazin’ Hot 91.1 FM and on SiriusXM Radio.
In their last time out, NSU’s Juwan Carter passed for 332 yards and completed a school-record 21 consecutive passes at one point to lead Norfolk State to a 45-31 win at Howard last Saturday at Greene Stadium.
Cameryn Brent ran for 99 yards and two scores on 10 carries, including the clinching 57-yard TD with 1:33 left.
The win was the Spartans’ fifth straight, matching their longest win streak in the last 10 years.
Justin Smith caught seven passes for 147 yards, both career highs.
Stuart Anderson Jr. blocked a third-quarter Howard punt that Christian Ruffin returned 4 yards for a touchdown.
Morgan State enters this week’s game still in search of its first win of the season. The Bears fell to 0-7 on the year, 0-3 in the MEAC, after a 28-17 setback at home last week against North Carolina Central.
Duke at Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest’s offense is rolling along to power the 13th-ranked Demon Deacons’ push to win their Atlantic Coast Conference division. Duke is trying to find anything approaching that type of efficiency as October winds down.
The Demon Deacons and Blue Devils meet Saturday in the long-running instate series, with Wake Forest looking to stay unbeaten and Duke still looking for its first league win.
The Demon Deacons (7-0) have tied the program record from 1944 for their best start in any season, while they also have their first 4-0 mark ever in the ACC. They’re the league’s highest-ranked team in the AP Top 25 and one of nine unbeaten teams left in the country, fueled by an offense that ran at near perfection in last weekend’s 70-56 win at Army.
“You don’t win championships going 7-0,” receiver Taylor Morin said. “You don’t get rings on your fingers for winning seven games. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, so we’ve got to keep going and the focus this week is Duke.”
Wake Forest scored touchdowns on 11 of 12 drives in the Army win and ranks fifth in the Bowl Subdivision ranks in scoring offense (43.1). Compare that to the Blue Devils (3-4, 0-3), who are averaging more yards (471.4 to 469.4) but are tied for 77th in scoring offense (27.0).
The biggest difference is how the teams take care of the football. Wake Forest has six turnovers, ranking fourth nationally in turnover margin (plus-10), while Duke has lost 14 turnovers in the same number of games.
Duke has sputtered since the start of league play, scoring seven points in a loss at North Carolina and suffering a 48-0 loss at Virginia in a four-turnover effort on Oct. 16 before the open week.
“We have a lot of guys that want to win, a lot of guys that are talented enough I think as a team to go out and win games,” Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg said. “I think at the end of the day, we’ve got to kind of look at ourselves and see what we’re doing wrong.”
North Carolina at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mack Brown is hoping his North Carolina team can avoid a Halloween Eve nightmare on his first coaching visit to No. 11 Notre Dame.
“This is a good football team,” the 70-year-old Brown said of good friend Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish (6-1). “They’re 27-1 at home and they’ve won 37 straight against unranked teams.”
To Kelly, the Tar Heels (4-3) are a sleeping giant. Ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Top 25 and a favorite to reach the ACC title game, North Carolina already had three losses before edging Miami 45-42 two weeks ago.
“Look, it’s about winning football games,” said Kelly, whose team has won two straight since losing at home to No. 2 Cincinnati. “On any given night (when) this team (North Carolina) puts it together, they’re as good as any team we’ve played this year. It’s a talented football team.”
Start with 6-foot-1¼, 225-pound junior quarterback Sam Howell, who has completed 61.1% of his passes for 1,851 yards and 18 touchdowns and has added 493 yards and five touchdowns rushing for the Tar Heels. Then there is a veteran offensive line, running back Ty Chandler (588 yards and seven TDs) and sophomore wide receiver Josh Downs (60 receptions, 837 yards and eight TDs).
That could be too many goblins to handle for the Irish defense, which is fifth nationally with 17 turnovers (11 interceptions, six fumble recoveries) but will be minus junior All-America free safety Kyle Hamilton because of a knee injury.
Last season, North Carolina and Notre Dame were tied 17-all at halftime before the Irish defense dominated the second half for a 31-17 victory.
“They were more physical than us,” Brown said.
Louisville at North Carolina State
North Carolina State regrouped quickly from its first loss. The Wolfpack must do it again Saturday night against Louisville, even as injuries could make that job tougher this time around.
N.C. State (5-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is coming off a 31-30 loss at Miami in a mistake-prone performance that knocked Dave Doeren’s team out of the AP Top 25 after a four-week stay in the rankings. It also saw the Wolfpack lose a fourth defensive starter to a season-ending injury.
Yet the loss doesn’t change the fact that N.C. State controls its own destiny in the Atlantic Division race to reach the ACC championship game, a fact Doeren brought up then reiterated twice more to start the week.
“I know a lot of fans were disappointed, upset, whatever you may say about the loss we just had,” Doeren said. “And so were we, more than you. But we still have it all in front of us.”
The good news for Doeren is N.C. State followed its first loss at Mississippi State with four straight wins, including a double-overtime win against six-time reigning ACC champion Clemson.
Louisville (4-3, 2-2) is coming off a division win against Boston College and must win Saturday to stay in the hunt in the Atlantic race headlined by No. 13 Wake Forest (7-0, 4-0). The Cardinals follow this game by facing Clemson as part of a critical three-game stretch.