The Elizabeth City State University men’s basketball team is set to play the University of North Carolina in an exhibition game Friday inside the Dean E. Smith Center on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
Game time is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will be available to watch online at ESPN.com or on the ESPN app via ACC Network Extra.
A paid cable television, satellite or streaming subscription is required to access ACC Network Extra.
UNC is also selling ticket to attend the game inside the Smith Center at www.GoHeels.com.
ECSU began the exhibition portion of its 2021-22 season with a loss to North Carolina State Monday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
Friday’s game against the Tar Heels will be the Vikings’ second and last exhibition game before they begin their 2021-22 regular season on Nov. 12.
MACU Showcase: The Mid-Atlantic Christian University men’s basketball team will host Thomas Nelson Community College and Central International University in a showcase Friday and Saturday inside Chesson Gym on the campus of MACU.
The Mustangs play Thomas Nelson Friday and Central International on Saturday.