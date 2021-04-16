Elizabeth City State athletics released the details required to register to attend Saturday’s Blue and White football scrimmage inside Roebuck Stadium.
The scrimmage begins at 1 p.m.
Listed below are general entrance instructions:
· All ticketing is contactless
· All spectators must have a Vikings Engage account
- Download the Vikings Engage app and set up an account
- Use your ECSU email address and select the Faculty and Staff Option
- Here is the link — https://us.campuskit.io/events/111158153
Limited general admission seating is available to ECSU students, faculty, and staff and guests who have completed the registration on the Viking Engage App
· ECSU students, faculty and staff are to sit on the Home side of the stadium
· guests are to sit on the Visitors side of the stadium
· All spectators shall follow social distancing protocols
· Masks are required at entrance and inside stadium
· Hand sanitizers will be stationed throughout stadium
· All spectators will be temperature checked prior to entrance
· Bathroom facilities with social distancing protocols will be available in the stadium
· The Caldwell field house will only be accessible for team use only
· Modest concessions options will be available
· Please follow entrance and exit signs
· No tailgating or individual vehicles inside stadium
· Please keep groups to a maximum of four people and make efforts to stay within your group
· If you have been exposed or you have any symptoms of COVID, please do not attend this event
SOFTBALL
The ECSU softball team played Shaw University and Claflin University in a pair of doubleheaders Tuesday and Thursday.
The Vikings played Shaw Tuesday in Raleigh.
ECSU defeated the Bears 4-2 in the first game and 15-4 in the second game.
The Vikings hosted Claflin at the South Park Sports Complex Thursday.
ECSU won the first game 4-1, but lost the second game 13-5.
The Vikings are scheduled to end their spring 2021 season with a doubleheader April 22 at Claflin.
— Elizabeth City State University athletics
BASKETBALL
A former member of the Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team secured a championship.
Celeste Trahan-Davis helped Valencia Basket Club win the Eurocup Women’s championship on April 11.
Valencia Basket Club is a professional women’s basketball team based in Valencia, Spain.
According to FIBA basketball, Valencia defeated Reyer Venezia 82-81.
Trahan-Davis had 15 points with six rebounds in the final for Valencia.
Trahan-Davis was a member of the ECSU women’s basketball team from 2005-08.
GOLF
Leah Onosato of the Old Dominion women’s golf team has been named one of five members of the Conference USA All-Academic Team, the league announced Friday afternoon.
Onosato, a native of Kumamoto, Japan, boasts a 4.0 GPA and is majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing.
Onosato, a junior, leads ODU this season with a 74.0 stroke average and is ranked 113th in the nation according to Golfstat. The junior has put together a pair of top-10 laurels, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the 2021 Maryb S. Kauth Invitational.
Through six events, Onosato put together five rounds of par or better. She also fired a season-low 2-under 70 at the Briar’s Creek Invitational.
SOCCER
The Old Dominion men’s soccer team will welcome FIU to the ODU Soccer Complex for the regular season finale on Saturday at noon.
Saturday’s game will stream on CUSA.TV. To accommodate Monarch fans as a result of the difficult circumstances related to the pandemic, the ODU Athletics department is pleased to offer free admission to all home ODU soccer matches for the 2021 season.
“We are not lacking in confidence at this stage in season and we are only getting better, so from a coaching perspective I am very proud of our guys,” said ODU head coach Alan Dawson earlier this week. “We are at home for our last game this season and I think the boys are very excited about it, so Saturday can’t come quick enough.”
All three of ODU’s most recent matches were against nationally ranked opponents. Six of the seven total matches this season for Old Dominion have been decided by one goal or less, while four of the Monarchs’ matches have gone to overtime.
The Panthers enter Saturday’s contest with a 3-4-1 overall record and a 2-3-1 mark in league play. Florida International is most recently coming off a 1-0 loss at No. 12 Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.
— Old Dominion University athletics