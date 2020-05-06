ECSU released its 10-game football schedule.
The Vikings will open their season Sept. 5 against Fayetteville State at Roebuck Stadium.
The game is one of three scheduled home games at Roebuck Stadium during the season.
The Vikings will host Livingstone College on Oct. 3 and Chowan on Oct. 24.
Chowan will be ECSU’s opponent for homecoming.
ECSU’s first road game of the season is Sept. 12 against NAIA program Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina.
The contest against Allen is the only game on the 2020 schedule that is not against a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) member school.
ECSU will host Virginia Union at the Down East Viking Football Classic at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex on Sept. 19.
The Panthers and Vikings will play twice during the 2020 season.
The Vikings will face Winston-Salem State (Sept. 26), Virginia State (Oct. 10), Lincoln (Pa.) (Oct. 17), Virginia Union (Oct. 31) and Bowie State (Nov. 7) on the road during the season.
CU’S BURNS HONORED
Conference Carolinas unveiled the 2019-20 All-Conference Student Support Team on Tuesday.
The 2019-20 All-Conference Student Support Team includes Michael Ford (Barton), Kelsey Garrison (Belmont Abbey), Robert Burns (Chowan), Hannah Gentle (Emmanuel), Nick Carroll (King), Jasmine Turpin (Lees-McRae), Kendra Toman (Mount Olive), Paige Beisecker (North Greenville) and Evan Bier (Southern Wesleyan).
A senior from Myrtle Beach, S.C., Burns owns a 3.56 grade-point average as a Sport Management major. Burns has worked for the Chowan athletic department for the last three years, announcing games for volleyball, junior varsity basketball and soccer. He also provides analysis for home basketball and football games. This past year, he helped to announce the 2019 Conference Carolinas Men’s Soccer Championship that Chowan hosted. Burns is also a member of the Chowan baseball team.
The All-Conference Student Support Team was created in 2016-17 to recognize nominated students from member institutions who support an athletic team and/or athletic department through service. Examples of service include but are not limited to: team managers, statistical support, video service and/or game day operations support.
CU BOWLING
Chowan University announced that it will recognize senior athletes who had their final college season ended because of the novel coronavirus pandemic this spring.
Chowan starts off the series with the bowling program honoring seniors Shakira Harris and Deja King.
Harris, a Norfolk, Va. native competed for the Blue and White for one season. During the season, Harris produced an average of 96.3 with her career-high game coming in game four of the CIAA Event I with a 131. Off the lanes, Harris is a member of Psi Chi, Pi Gamma Mu, and Alpha Lambda Delta, along with two-time Chowan Outstanding Student Award winner, Chowan Honors College Senior Award, Chowan Faith In Your Future Award, Psychology Student Award, and 2020 Chowan Best All-Around Student Award winner. Harris will attend graduate school at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) for a master’s in Social Work. She would have been escorted by her aunt and uncle: Michael and Ebony, along with her sister Shaquonda.
King, an Alexandria, Va. native, is a two-year member of the Bowling program. The Physical Education major with a concentration in Sport Management with a minor in Business Administration averaged 98.4 in her career in 38 traditional games. During the CIAA Event II, King posted a career-high game of 140 and 129. At the CIAA Event III in 2018-19, King posted her highest tournament average of 106.9. King is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, Alpha Chi, Phi Epsilon Kappa, Chi Alpha, and a member of the President’s and Dean’s list. In 2018-19, King was named to the Conference Carolinas All-Conference Student Support Team. King would have been escorted by her parents: Michael and Phyllis King and Tyler Bembry. King will continue to work with the Richmond Flying Squirrels of Minor League Baseball as a ticket assistant, while searching for a professional sports position.