ROCKY MOUNT — The Elizabeth City State University football team lost to Fayetteville State University 47-6 Saturday at the Down East Viking Football Classic.
The non-conference contest was held at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.
Fayetteville State (1-0) took control of the game in the first quarter with 15 points.
Johnnie Glaspie had a 3-yard touchdown run, while Khari Lane threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tyeous Sharpe.
The Broncos scored two points on a safety late in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Fayetteville State was fueled by a Darnell Walker 3-yard touchdown run and a Joshua Williams 32-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:13 left in the half.
Fayetteville State led ECSU 28-0 at halftime.
ECSU (0-1) got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a Kevin Caldwell 15-yard pass to Zion Riddick with 9:18 in the quarter.
The touchdown trimmed the Broncos’ lead to 28-6. Fayetteville State responded with 19 unanswered points.
Two of those points for Fayetteville State came after ECSU’s point after touchdown kick was blocked and returned 98 yards for points for the Broncos.
Lane led the Broncos by completing 12-of-17 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
De’Abre Smith was the starting quarterback for the Vikings and completed 7-of-12 passes for 45 yards and an interception.
Caldwell completed 7-of-14 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
The Vikings also struggled rushing the football as the team finished with -4 yards rushing in the game.
Wynton Ruth led ECSU with 37 rushing yards on three carries. Cameron Saunders led ECSU with five catches for 38 yards.
Donshel Jetton led Fayetteville State with 91 rushing yards, while Sharpe had five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown catch to lead the Broncos receivers.
Fayetteville State rushed for 229 yards and added 186 passing yards.
Keyshawn James led Fayetteville State with 11 total tackles, while Erick Mejia led the Vikings with 12 total tackles with a forced fumble.
Defensive back Taeyonn Reynolds had an interception early in the third quarter and forced two fumbles for the Vikings.
Saturday’s game was ECSU’s first since Nov. 15, 2019, which was a 32-29 overtime loss to Allen University (S.C.) at Roebuck Stadium.
The Vikings did not field a football team during the 2020-21 athletic season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECSU is set to host Bluefield State College for its home opener in Elizabeth City at Roebuck Stadium Saturday, Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m.
CIAA AWARDS
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association released its weekly honors for Week 1 of the football season.
ECSU’s Zion Riddick was recognized as the Food Lion Special Teams Player of the Week.
According to the CIAA, Riddick, a native of Ahoskie, returned five kickoffs against Fayetteville State for 137 yards, including a 61-yard return late in the fourth quarter.
Chowan linebacker Jalen Burton was named the league’s linebacker of the week. According to the CIAA, Burton totaled a team-high 10 tackles with two solos and a half sack in Chowan’s 30-24 win over Mars Hill. The Norfolk, Virginia native also had one QB hurry and helped the Hawks defense hold off the Lions in overtime to help seal the game.
Chowan running back Jaylon Boyd was selected as the association’s offensive back of the week.
According to the CIAA, Boyd ran for 70 yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. The redshirt freshman also ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime to help the Hawks defeat Mars Hill 30-24.
Other award winners: Greg Brooks, Fayetteville State (offensive lineman of the week), K’hari Lane, Fayetteville State (quarterback of the week), Charles Hall, Virginia Union (receiver of the week), Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State (defensive back of the week), Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State, (defensive lineman of the week), Cornelius Booker, defensive back, Saint Augustine’s (rookie of the week).