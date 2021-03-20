The Elizabeth City State softball team continues its season Sunday at South Park Sports Complex.
The Vikings are scheduled to host Shaw in a doubleheader.
According to the Shaw University athletics website, the first game is scheduled to begin at noon with the second game slated for a 2 p.m. start.
The doubleheader will be the season opener for the Bears.
The Vikings began their spring 2021 season March 11 with two losses to Winston-Salem State in Elizabeth City.
ECSU (0-4) lost two games March 13 at Winston-Salem State.
In the second game, the Rams did not allow a hit to the Vikings in an 8-0 win in five innings.
Individual season statistics for the Vikings are not available.
BASEBALL
The Old Dominion baseball team will face Richmond for a road test on Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. The contest marks ODU’s second-straight in-state matchup.
Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+.
After winning five consecutive contests, ODU dropped a midweek game to VCU by a 12-5 score on Wednesday afternoon. Despite the Monarchs’ loss, ODU leads Conference USA in wins (12), runs scored (130), hits (169), RBIs (123), doubles (40), home runs (29) and total bases (302). Freshman Robbie Petracci continues to lead the league (.390) in hitting, while Andy Garriola has produced a nation-leading 27 RBIs.
On the mound, lefty Tommy Gertner (2-0, 0.71 ERA) will get the ball on Saturday for his third start of 2021. He has struck out 12 batters in 12.2 innings of work.
Richmond (5-3) opened its 2021 campaign with a four-game sweep of Mount St. Mary’s. Since then, Richmond has gone 1-3. Drew Blakely paces the Spiders with 12 hits and a .429 average. Starting for Richmond on the bump, Jeremy Neff (1-0, 2.00 ERA) has racked up nine strikeouts in 9.0 innings of action. He is set to make his first start of 2021 on Saturday.
ODU last met with Richmond in 2018, when ODU won 4-2 at the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex. In 2017, ODU visited the Spiders at Pitt Field, dropping a 5-1 contest.
— Old Dominion athletics