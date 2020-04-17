This weekend was set to be when the Elizabeth City State spring football game was to be held.
Instead, like other college football programs, the team will not hold the scrimmage because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After professional basketball player Rudy Gobert of the NBA’s Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, his positive test— one of the first known for a professional athlete in America — set off a domino effect across sports in the United States that led to postponements, suspension and cancellations of games and other related activities.
The NBA suspended its season following Gobert’s positive test result.
The NCAA then canceled winter and spring sports championships.
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association suspended spring sport seasons, while ECSU suspended spring sport activities.
One of those activities included in the suspension were spring football practices.
This spring has been one of adjustment for the Vikings and ECSU head football coach Anthony Jones.
Jones told The Daily Advance on Tuesday that the team did not have spring football practices.
Normally, ECSU conducts spring football practices beginning in mid-March and concluding in early to mid-April.
Jones noted that the situation has been difficult, but he and his staff have been working mostly via telephone.
The coach added that he and his staff have been doing their best at this time.
Although it is difficult to keep track of the players, the coach’s concern is on his players’ health and academics.
This spring will mark the second time in Jones’ three years leading the program ECSU will not have a spring football session.
Jones was hired in April 2018 and the ECSU football program did not have a spring football session that year.
Jones noted in 2019 that ECSU’s spring football session was limited because of depth on the offensive line.
The coach acknowledged that not having a spring football session hinders the growth of the program.
By not having a spring football session, Jones noted the ECSU coaching staff is not able to evaluate players and the coaching staff is not able to set on-field expectations for the players.
The pandemic has impacted recruiting.
The NCAA regular signing period for Division I and II football prospects is from Feb. 5 until Aug. 1.
The NCAA prohibited in-person and on-campus recruiting through May 31, but schools may contact recruits by writing or telephone.
The NCAA Division II Administrative Committee on Wednesday granted a waiver to schools for prospective student-athletes to be contacted, at the direction of a coaching staff member, via phone call and video conference technology.
The committee also voted provide a waiver to allow student-athletes who have signed a National Letter of Intent to a school or written offer of admission and/or financial aid package to a school to be allowed to participate in virtual team meetings.
Although the signing period was suspended until April 15, Jones noted that the players the Vikings were able to sign before the suspension will compete for playing time in the fall.
The coach added that the incoming players want to grow with the program.
Jones said that the incoming group of players addressed needs for the program on offense, defense and special teams.
The Vikings posted a 2-9 overall record with a 2-5 record in CIAA games during the 2019 season.
With uncertainty remaining on if the COVID-19 pandemic will impact college football in the fall, Jones noted that he and the staff are preparing as if the fall will proceed as normal, but will make adjustments along the way.