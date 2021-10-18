ETTRICK, Va. — The Elizabeth City State University women’s volleyball team competed at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Roundup at Virginia State University on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, ECSU defeated Winston-Salem State in three sets and Claflin in three sets.
The Vikings (20-3) ended the roundup Sunday with a three-set win against Johnson C. Smith.
FOOTBALL
Lincoln (Pa.) 17, Elizabeth City State 14: The Vikings (2-5, 2-2 CIAA) lost to the host Lions (1-6, 1-3 CIAA) in a CIAA Northern Division game Saturday at Coatesville Memorial Stadium in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.
Lincoln’s Andrew Banks scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Lions a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
ECSU responded in the second quarter on a Kevin Caldwell 12-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Hayes to tie the game 7-7 with 8:33 in the second quarter.
The Lions added a 27-yard field goal late in the second quarter.
ECSU trailed 10-7 at halftime.
Banks added a 3-yard touchdown run to increase the Lincoln lead to 17-7 with 11:28 in the third quarter.
ECSU’s Zion Riddick caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Caldwell to trim the Lincoln lead to 17-14 with 10:05 remaining in the third quarter.
The contest was impacted by rain.
An ECSU offensive drive late in the game stalled at the Lincoln 29-yard line as on fourth down, a Caldwell pass to Hayes in the end zone was incomplete with 3:53 remaining in the game.
Virginia Union 38, Chowan 31: The Panthers (4-3, 3-1 CIAA) defeated the host Hawks (5-2, 2-2 CIAA) in a league game Saturday inside Garrison Stadium on the campus of Chowan University in Murfreesboro.