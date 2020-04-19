Elizabeth City State head men’s basketball coach Shawn Walker talked about multiple topics on the NENC Sports Radio Show The Podcast.
The podcast was released on Tuesday.
Walker, who completed his second season in his second stint leading the men’s basketball program this winter, discussed his longtime connection to ECSU.
The coach, a native of Roper, noted that his parents are ECSU alums.
His father graduated from ECSU 1967, while his mother graduated from ECSU in 1968.
Growing up, the coach noted that he made multiple trips to ECSU attending homecoming, football and basketball games.
“Elizabeth City State has been really, really good to both myself, my mom and dad and my whole entire family,” Walker said.
The coach also talked about his return to ECSU after a few years as the head coach at Division I program Grambling State, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on college basketball, the Vikings’ 2019-20 men’s basketball season and other topics.
Coach Walker’s interview can be found online at Google Podcasts, Spotify, Breaker.audio and PocketCasts.com.
To find the podcast, search NENC Sports Radio Show The Podcast.
COACHES
ECSU remains in search for a head women’s basketball and head volleyball coach.
The women’s basketball coach position was posted on ECSU’s job website until the posting closed on April 10, while the volleyball coach position as of Friday was posted on ECSU’s jobs website.
The volleyball position is scheduled to close on April 23.
A request to ECSU on the number of applicants for each position on Tuesday was not provided by Friday afternoon.