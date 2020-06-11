Approximately 30 members of East Carolina’s football team returned to campus this week to begin the first phase of an organized and safe effort to permit student-athletes to participate in voluntary athletic activities.
This return adheres to the NCAA Management Council’s determination announced on May 20 to permit voluntary workouts beginning June 1. During this span, student-athletes are able to use strength and conditioning areas and other athletic facilities without the presence or supervision of coaches. Strength and conditioning staff may observe and conduct voluntary workouts. Additionally, athletic trainers and equipment personnel may be present for safety purposes. Student-athletes also are permitted eight hours per week of virtual non-physical activities, which can include coaches and staff. The virtual non-physical activities are permitted through June 30.
Student-athletes from other ECU sports will be integrated with remaining members of the football program in groups of varying sizes as the return phasing progresses over the next three to four weeks.
Before East Carolina student-athletes are cleared to begin workouts, all will have completed the following during what is estimated to be a week-long process: COVID-19 testing and quarantine until test results are available; Education through a virtual team meeting to ensure an understanding of safe physical distancing and other measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19; Upon a negative (COVID-19) test result, a physical exam conducted by ECU team physicians and athletic trainers.
FRYE HONORED
The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter announced on June 1 that East Carolina offensive lineman Fernando Frye has been named a recipient of the 2020 University Scholar-Athlete Award.
Frye, who will compete as a graduate student for the Pirates in 2020, is a two-year starter at guard after transferring from Mercyhurst College prior to the 2017 campaign.
The Erie, Pa. native played in all 12 contests in 2019, helping East Carolina rank among the nation’s top 25 in both passing yards (288.8) and fewest sacks allowed (1.4) per game.
An Honor Roll and Dean’s List performer in the classroom with a cumulative grade point average of 3.72, Frye graduated from ECU in December, 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Past East Carolina winners of the NFF University Scholar-Athlete Award include OL Sean Allen (2010), DE Matt Milner (2011), PK Mike Barbour (2012), DB Leonard Paulk (2013), DB Damon Magazu (2014), PK Warren Harvey (2015), OL J.T. Boyd (2016), P Worth Gregory (2017), DB Austin Teague (2018) and DT Alex Turner (2019).
Other 2020 University Scholar-Athletes for the Bill Dooley Chapter include Trenton Gill (N.C. State), Quentin Harris (Duke), Nick Polino (North Carolina) and Isaiah Totten (N.C. Central).
ODU WOMEN’S GOLF
Old Dominion women’s golfer Jana Melichova has been named Golfer of the Year in the Virginia All-State University Division Women’s Golf Awards, as voted on by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).
Sophomore Leah Onosato also joined Melichova on the first team All-State.
VaSID Golfer of the Year, Melichova finished the season ranked 151st in the country individually according to Golfstat. Named Conference USA Golfer of the Week twice, Melichova led the team with a 71.6 stroke average, which also ranks 31st in the nation in average score. The sophomore earned her first collegiate victory at the 2020 Maryb S. Kauth Invitational with a three-under 213. She posted two top-5 finishes in the fall at the Lady Paladin Invitational and the Palmetto Intercollegiate. Melichova posted a season-low 69 three times in the fall and twice in the spring. She finished as runner-up at the Lady Paladin Invitational and a third-place finish at the Palmetto Intercollegiate. The Czech Republic native led ODU in all but one event in 2019-20 and recorded 12 rounds of par or better through six events. According to Golfstat, Melichova closed out 2020 ranked 32nd in the nation in the versus par category and 38th in par 3 scoring, averaging 3.04.
Also earning a spot on the All-State first team, Onosato finished the season ranked 165th in the country individually according to Golfstat. Her 72.6 stroke average ranked second-best on the ODU squad. The Japan native put together three top-15 performances over the fall and spring seasons, which was highlighted by a sixth place finish at the Moon Golf Invitational, hosted by Louisville, where she fired a season-low 69 and three-under overall. Onosato closed out 2020 ranked 32nd in the nation in par 5 scoring, averaging 4.72. Recorded 8 rounds of par or better through six events.
ODU MEN’S GOLF
A pair of Old Dominion men’s golfers were honored by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) on Wednesday afternoon, as juniors Gustav Fransson and Chris Ayers were named first and second team All-State, respectively.
One of two ODU golfers to compete in all six tournaments, Fransson posted a team-best 70.56 average round score this season, good for 51st in the nation among Division I golfers. The Umea, Sweden native earned four top-10 finishes, including two third-place finishes and one second-place showing. His best tournament came at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate, where the Umea, Sweden native finished with a 7-under 206, placing him in a tie for third and leading the Monarchs to a second place finish. In total, Fransson shot under par in eight of his 16 rounds played.
Ayers finished the season second on the team with an average round score of 71.73. He started the 2019-2020 campaign on a high note, placing tied for fourth with a 4-under par at the Golfweek Program Challenge. Ayers followed that performance with his second of three top-15 finishes, as he posted a 5-under par at the VCU Invitational to help guide his team to its first tournament victory since the 2016-2017 season. The Wethersfield, Connecticut native competed in five tournaments this season.