GREENVILLE — The kickoff time for East Carolina’s 2021 home opener against South Carolina, scheduled for September 11 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, has been set for 12 noon (ET) and will be televised on ESPN2 according to an announcement by the American Athletic Conference on Thursday afternoon.
The American and its primary television partners also assigned start times for four other ECU games that were among its early broadcast selections, which includes a pair of mid-week matchups that each feature a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Pirates will face Appalachian State in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic on ESPNU at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, Sept. 2 to open the season before hosting South Florida on Thursday, Oct. 28 in an AAC contest that will air on ESPN.
Additionally, ECU’s final home non-conference tilt against Charleston Southern on Sept. 25 will be streamed on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m., while the Pirates’ visit to Navy on Nov. 20 will include a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and a CBS Sports Network audience.
East Carolina, which will play its eighth campaign in the AAC this fall under third-year head coach Mike Houston, closed the 2020 season with successive wins against Temple and SMU before finishing with a 3-6 overall record.
BASEBALL
RUSTON, La. – In the second game of the Conference USA Championship for the Monarchs, the No. 18 nationally ranked Old Dominion baseball team downed Middle Tennessee by a 10-6 score on Thursday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, Louisiana.
With the score tied 1-1, ODU exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by a Tommy Bell grand slam.
Thursday’s win marked the 40th of the season for the No. 4 seeded Monarchs (40-14), which is the most victories for the program since 1994, when ODU went 40-14.
Hunter Gregory (8-2) picked up the win for Old Dominion, as he delivered seven innings of work and six strikeouts, allowing just three hits for one run.
“Hunter pitched the ball really well today. When he’s on top like that, he is really tough to handle,” said ODU head coach Chris Finwood. “He looked comfortable out there. I was very proud of his performance.”
Seven of nine ODU offensive starters recorded at least one hit, while four Monarchs had a multi-hit game, led by Bell (3-4, 4 RBI, 1 HR) and Kenny Levari (3-4, 2R, 1BB). Kyle Battle and Lincoln Ransom each had two hits for Old Dominion.
“Our guys just keep grinding out at-bats and we seem to grasp momentum when given the opportunity,” Finwood continued.
The No. 8 seeded Blue Raiders (24-27-1) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after leading off the top of the second with a double, followed by a sacrifice bunt and a sac fly.
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, ODU’s Matt Coutney was hit by a pitch. Bell then singled through the right side for his second hit in as many at-bats. A Ransom double to left field plated Coutney to tie the contest, 1-1.
Battle led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk, followed by a Levari single to left center. The Conference USA Freshman of the Year, Carter Trice, then singled to left field, to bring in Battle and give ODU a 2-1 lead. Andy Garriola then scored Levari after a single through the left side, extending the Monarchs lead to 3-1. Following a Brock Gagliardi walk, Coutney singled to left to score Trice for a 4-1 lead. With the bases loaded, Bell smoked a ball over the left field fence for a grand slam, making it an 8-1 advantage for Old Dominion. The home run was the sixth of the year for Bell.
SOCCER
Emily Roberts of the Old Dominion women’s soccer team was named to the VaSID All-State First Team, while teammates Ece Turkoglu and Megan Watts garnered second team accolades.
Roberts (Severn, Maryland) has received All-Conference USA Second Team laurels in each of the past three seasons. Earlier this season, she was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week. Roberts is a second year team captain, that played every minute of every game this year. Roberts helped anchor ODU’s defense to shutout performances in five of its contests this season.
Turkoglu (Istanbul, Turkey) finished the season tied for first on the team for goals and game winners and second on the squad for points. She was named to the All-Conference USA First Team. Last year, she was named C-USA Freshman of the Year. Turkoglu also earned All-State accolades last season and is currently a full Turkish national team player.
Turkoglu and Roberts were also named to the Conference USA All-Academic Second Team.
Watts (Stafford, Virginia) led the Monarchs in points and was tied for the team lead for goals and game winners. She was also second on the squad for assists. Over half of her points came in league play and she scored the game winning goal in Old Dominion’s victory against Florida Atlantic.
— ODU athletics
CHOWAN ATHLETICS
Conference Carolinas has revealed its 2020-21 Spring Scholar-Athletes of the Year.
The Scholar-Athlete awards are presented annually to one individual in each Conference Carolinas sponsored sport. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs Committee.
Chowan’s Sydney Henderson, senior from Lake Mary, Fla., was awarded Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Women’s Soccer. Henderson posted a 3.75 GPA while majoring in Exercise Science. This season, she was named First Team All-Conference with two goals and six assists while helping with six shutouts as a defender. Henderson is the second Chowan student-athlete to receive Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors joining Inecia Rolle from Women’s Golf in 2020.
To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and also chosen academic all-conference.
— Chowan athletics