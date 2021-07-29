AUGUSTA, Ga. — East Carolina senior punter Jonn Young is one of 51 players named to the 2021 Ray Guy Award Watch List according to an announcement by the Augusta Sports Council Wednesday. Young is the first Pirate to be named to the watch list since Worth Gregory in 2016.
The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to the nation’s best collegiate punter.
Young, who has served as ECU’s starting punter the last three seasons (2018-20), currently ranks among the program’s Top 10 in career average with a 40.8 clip. He has played in 33 games with the Pirates since transferring from West Virginia, recording 159 punts for 6,484 yards and placing 38 inside the 20-yard line. Young turned in his best single-season average in 2020 (41.8 ypp) while also serving as the team’s top holder for record-setting (single-season, career field goals) placekicker Jake Verity.
The number of eligible candidates for this season will grow when the award opens for nominations in August. The complete list of candidates will be released on November 2 before 10 semifinalists and three finalists are selected on November 10 and November 23, respectively. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN on Thursday, December 9.
— East Carolina University athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The matchups for the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational were unveiled today and the Old Dominion men’s basketball team will first take on Indiana State on Thursday, Nov. 18 on ESPNU. ODU is paired on the same side of the bracket as Oklahoma and East Carolina. On the opposite side of the bracket, Davidson will take on New Mexico State and Penn will play Utah State. The third annual event will be played November 18, 19 and 21 at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.
Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the pre-sale for All-Tournament tickets will be running through August 31. Regular priced All-Tournament tickets will begin September 1 with the sale of single-session tickets starting November 1.
— Old Dominion University athletics
BASEBALL
Norfolk State University baseball players Danny Hosley, Dionte Brown and Nolan Manzer earned spots on the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State University Baseball Team, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Hosley, the 2021 MEAC Player of the Year, earned a spot on the first team at the utility position. Brown, an outfielder, and Manzer, a relief pitcher, were voted to the second team. The trio was instrumental in leading NSU to its first-ever MEAC baseball championship in 2021.
Hosley picked up first-team All-MEAC honors at shortstop and second-team all-conference accolades as a starting pitcher. He batted .357 with 24 runs batted in while also amassing a 7-2 record and 4.01 ERA in 12 appearances on the mound. Hosley was a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award.
Brown was also a first-team All-MEAC selection. The Spartans’ lead-off man hit .307 with 36 runs scored and 11 extra-base hits. His 19 stolen bases led the MEAC, and he played errorless defense in center field.
Manzer was one of the Spartans’ top arms out of the bullpen. The true freshman right hander made 14 appearances and went 1-1 with one save and a sterling 0.73 ERA. He allowed just 10 hits and struck out 29 batters in 24.2 innings pitched.
Old Dominion’s Kyle Battle was voted the VaSID Player of the Year and Liberty’s Trevor Delaite was tabbed Pitcher of the Year. VCU’s Tyler Locklear was named Rookie of the Year, while Virginia’s Brian O’Connor was selected Coach of the Year.
— Norfolk State University athletics