EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers have announced the first trio of players joining this year’s squad will include Brock Cross and Joe Nelms of Chowan University and Adam Fine of St. Joseph’s University.
The sole returner to the Steamers from last season’s squad, Brock Cross looks to add a great defensive presence at second base and consistent top of the order bat. In his sophomore campaign at Chowan, Cross appeared and started in 19 contests of the team’s abbreviated 22 game season at second base. Brock recorded nine hits including two doubles and one home run while collecting six RBIs.
Cross’s freshman season was even more impressive as he batted a solid .234 BA, collecting four doubles and two home runs along with 15 RBIs as a utility fielder over 36 starts out of the team’s 39 total games in 2019.
Cross played in one game with Edenton last season before suffering a season ending injury. The rising junior from Grimesland, NC stands at 6’2” and played his high school ball for D.H. Conley HS.
“Looking for him to shorten the middle infield and be a top of the order bat,” said Edenton head coach Marshall McDonald.
The rising redshirt-Senior at Chowan University, Joe Nelms looks to get back into his own groove this summer with Edenton.
Nelms has been kept off the field for the last season and half with an injury. This past spring Nelms’ opportunities were limited due to the cancelling of the season.
Offensively, Nelms made 34 plate appearances collecting one triple and a home run as well. As an infielder Nelms earned a FLD% of 1.000 with 14 putouts and two assists. Prior to transferring to Chowan, Nelms shined in two seasons at Brevard College. In his 71 GP at Brevard, Nelms posted an impressive career BA of .271 with 18 doubles, three home runs and 25 RBIs.
Defensively, Nelms earned a .969 FLD% with 294 POs along in 321 total chances. The 6’3”, 210lbs, R/R, hails from Malabar, Florida and played his high school ball at Heritage HS.
“He’s got some pop, looking to put up some big extra base hit numbers,” said McDonald. “ I’m excited to see where he fits into the lineup.”
Finally, a rising sophomore at St. Joseph’s, Adam Fine did not see the field in his first season with the Hawks in large part due to the cancellation of the 2020 season. The 5’11” outfielder from Wynnewood, Pennsylvania played his high school ball at Harriton.
At Harriton, Fine led the Central League in stolen bases for three consecutive seasons, totaling 47 steals during that time. He was a First Team All-League and All-Main Line selection after hitting .443 as a senior. Fine also earned Second Team All-Main Line laurels as a junior. Fine proved that he is more than just an athlete by receiving the Harriton’s Scholar’s Award.
“Fine is a young outfielder. He hasn’t had much playing time, but he has a very high ceiling,” McDonald explained. “There’s a lot of growth to come but he’ll be fun to work with and I’m excited to tap into that potential.”