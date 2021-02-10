The Edenton Steamers released their 2021 season schedule Tuesday.
The Steamers, a college wood bat baseball team, are set to begin their season Friday, May 28 against the 2020 Tidewater Collegiate Summer Baseball League champion, the Greenbrier Knights in Virginia.
The Clams then host the Tidewater Drillers in their home opener at Hicks Field on Saturday, May 29.
Edenton is scheduled to play 45 games this summer with the season finale set for Wednesday, July 28 with a home game against the Carolina Thunder.
Tarboro's Municipal Stadium, home of the Tarboro River Bandits, is scheduled to host the 2021 TSL All-Star celebration, Friday, July 23.
Edenton is also scheduled to have non-TSL games against Coastal Plain League teams Morehead City (June 9 in Edenton and at Morehead City on June 23), Peninsula (June 29 in Edenton and at Peninsula on July 9) and at Wilmington on July 17.
Edenton is set to play its second season as a member of the TSL.
The Steamers were a member of the CPL for 22 seasons.
Edenton's membership in the CPL ended after the 2019 season.
The Tidewater Summer League merged with the Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League late last year.
Due to the merger, Edenton will play in the TSL's Premier League East Division against Tidewater, Greenbrier and Tarboro.
The West Division will have Wake Forest, the Carolina Thunder, Fuquay-Varina and the Carolina Pirates.
The TSL Playoffs are scheduled to begin July 29 with a best-of-3 divisional series.
The divisional championship series, a best-of-3 game format, is scheduled to be held Aug. 1-3.
The TSL Championship series, also a best-of-3 game series, is set to be held Aug. 5-7.